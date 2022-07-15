Ricky Martin’s Accuser Identified As His 21-Year-Old Nephew: Report

Ricky Martin’s 21-year-old nephew has reportedly been identified as the individual who was granted a restraining order against the pop singer earlier this month.

A Puerto Rican judge approved the restraining against Martin on July 1st, but the identity of the accuser had been unknown until now. According to Spanish newspaper Marca (via People), Martin’s brother, Eric, identified the artist’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, as his accuser.

According to the restraining order, which was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, Martin and Sanchez had been in a seven-month relationship. Martin allegedly refused to accept their breakup and was found loitering outside of Sanchez’s home on three different occasions. Sanchez also accused Martin of physical and psychological abuse.

Advertisement

Related Video

A court hearing is scheduled for July 21st. Until then, Martin is prohibited from contacting his accuser.

Martin and his representatives have denied the claims. “The allegations against Ricky Martin that led to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” a representative said in a statement earlier this month. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

In his own statement posted to Instagram on July 4th, Martin said the “protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me.”

Advertisement

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter,” Martin added, “I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”