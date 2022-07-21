Restraining Order Against Ricky Martin Dismissed After Accuser Withdraws Request

A judge has dismissed a temporary restraining order against Ricky Martin after his accuser reportedly withdrew the request.

Martin’s accuser, identified as the singer’s 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, was initially granted the restraining order on July 2nd. Sanchez claimed that he and Martin had been in a seven-month romantic relationship. Martin allegedly refused to accept their breakup and was found loitering outside of Sanchez’s home on three different occasions. Sanchez also accused Martin of physical and psychological abuse.

In a statement to TMZ, Martin’s legal representatives said Sanchez’s decision to withdraw his request for a restraining order “was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure.”

“The accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case,” Martin’s representatives added. “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Martin appeared virtually during a court hearing on Thursday and denied that he had engaged in a relationship with his nephew.

Update: Martin addressed his legal victory in a pre-recorded video embedded below. About the accuser, Martin said, “I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and that he doesn’t hurt anyone else.”