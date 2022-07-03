Ricky Martin Slapped with Restraining Order in Puerto Rico

A Puerto Rican judge has issued a restraining order against Ricky Martin.

According to local media reports (via the Associated Press), an individual who dated Martin sought the restraining order after the pop singer refused to accept their breakup and was found loitering outside of their home on three different occasions. The restraining order was reportedly filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.

A court hearing on the matter is reportedly scheduled for July 21st. Until then, Martin is prohibited from contacting the individual who filed the complaint.

Earlier this week, Martin was sued for more than $3 million dollars in unpaid commissions by his ex-manager, Rebecca Drucker.

Consequence has reached out to Martin’s representatives for additional information.