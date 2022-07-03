Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ricky Martin Slapped with Restraining Order in Puerto Rico

An individual who allegedly dated Martin sought the restraining order after the pop singer refused to accept their breakup

Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin, photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 2, 2022 | 9:31pm ET

    A Puerto Rican judge has issued a restraining order against Ricky Martin.

    According to local media reports (via the Associated Press), an individual who dated Martin sought the restraining order after the pop singer refused to accept their breakup and was found loitering outside of their home on three different occasions. The restraining order was reportedly filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.

    A court hearing on the matter is reportedly scheduled for July 21st. Until then, Martin is prohibited from contacting the individual who filed the complaint.

    Related Video

    Earlier this week, Martin was sued for more than $3 million dollars in unpaid commissions by his ex-manager, Rebecca Drucker.

    Advertisement

    Consequence has reached out to Martin’s representatives for additional information.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Travis Barker

Travis Barker Recovering from "Severe Life Threatening Pancreatitis"

July 2, 2022

lindsay ell fox and friends

Lindsay Ell Trolls Fox & Friends by Speaking About Women's Rights: Watch

July 2, 2022

r kelly sues jail

R Kelly Sues Brooklyn Jail After Being Placed on Suicide Watch

July 2, 2022

Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose

Guns N Roses Joined by Carrie Underwood for "Sweet Child O' Mine" & "Paradise City": Watch

July 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ricky Martin Slapped with Restraining Order in Puerto Rico

Menu Shop Search Sale