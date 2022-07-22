Menu
Rico Nasty Premieres New Mixtape Las Ruinas: Stream

The 17-track project includes collaborations with Marshmello, TeezoTouchdown, and Bktherula

rico nasty black punk las ruinas mixtape new song mixtape music video watch stream
Rico Nasty, photo courtesy of the artist
July 22, 2022 | 10:29am ET

    Summer, schmummer, welcome to Nasty Season, as Rico Nasty has revealed her new mixtape Las Ruinas. It’s out today, July 22nd, and can be streamed in full below.

    Las Ruinas is her first mixtape since 2019’s Anger Managementand the studio follow-up to 2020’s Nightmare Vacation. The mixtape spans 17 tracks and includes collaborations with Marshmello, TeezoTouchdown, and Bktherula.

    Beginning later this month, Rico Nasty will open Kehlani’s “Blue Water Road Trip” tour. Tickets to the upcoming shows are available here.

    Las Ruinas Artwork:

    las ruinas rico nasty artwork mixtape

    Las Ruinas Tracklist:
    01. Intrusive
    02. Vaderz (feat. Bktherula)
    03. Black Punk
    04. Messy (feat. TeezoTouchdown & Bktherula)
    05. Phuckin Lady
    06. One On 5
    07. Gotsta Get Paid
    08. Watch Your Man (feat. Marshmello)
    09. Blow Me
    10. Jungle (Rico Nasty Remix)
    11. Dance Scream
    12. Skullflower
    13. Focus On Me
    14. Always (Skit)
    15. Easy
    16. Into The Dark
    17. Chicken Nugget

