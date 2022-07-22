Rico Nasty Premieres New Mixtape Las Ruinas: Stream

Summer, schmummer, welcome to Nasty Season, as Rico Nasty has revealed her new mixtape Las Ruinas. It’s out today, July 22nd, and can be streamed in full below.
Las Ruinas is her first mixtape since 2019’s Anger Management, and the studio follow-up to 2020’s Nightmare Vacation. The mixtape spans 17 tracks and includes collaborations with Marshmello, TeezoTouchdown, and Bktherula.
Beginning later this month, Rico Nasty will open Kehlani’s “Blue Water Road Trip” tour. Tickets to the upcoming shows are available here.
Las Ruinas Artwork:
Las Ruinas Tracklist:
01. Intrusive
02. Vaderz (feat. Bktherula)
03. Black Punk
04. Messy (feat. TeezoTouchdown & Bktherula)
05. Phuckin Lady
06. One On 5
07. Gotsta Get Paid
08. Watch Your Man (feat. Marshmello)
09. Blow Me
10. Jungle (Rico Nasty Remix)
11. Dance Scream
12. Skullflower
13. Focus On Me
14. Always (Skit)
15. Easy
16. Into The Dark
17. Chicken Nugget