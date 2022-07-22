Rico Nasty Premieres New Mixtape Las Ruinas: Stream

Summer, schmummer, welcome to Nasty Season, as Rico Nasty has revealed her new mixtape Las Ruinas. It’s out today, July 22nd, and can be streamed in full below.

Las Ruinas is her first mixtape since 2019’s Anger Management, and the studio follow-up to 2020’s Nightmare Vacation. The mixtape spans 17 tracks and includes collaborations with Marshmello, TeezoTouchdown, and Bktherula.

Beginning later this month, Rico Nasty will open Kehlani’s “Blue Water Road Trip” tour. Tickets to the upcoming shows are available here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Las Ruinas Artwork:

Las Ruinas Tracklist:

01. Intrusive

02. Vaderz (feat. Bktherula)

03. Black Punk

04. Messy (feat. TeezoTouchdown & Bktherula)

05. Phuckin Lady

06. One On 5

07. Gotsta Get Paid

08. Watch Your Man (feat. Marshmello)

09. Blow Me

10. Jungle (Rico Nasty Remix)

11. Dance Scream

12. Skullflower

13. Focus On Me

14. Always (Skit)

15. Easy

16. Into The Dark

17. Chicken Nugget