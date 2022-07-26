Menu
Rina Sawayama Announces 2022 US Tour

In support of her sophomore album, Hold the Girl

Rina Sawayama, photo by Thurstan Redding
July 26, 2022 | 3:39pm ET

    Rina Sawayama has mapped out a US tour in support of her upcoming sophomore album, Hold the Girl, for November 2022.

    The trek kicks off on November 1st in Brooklyn and includes stops in cities like Boston, Nashville, Austin, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on November 23rd. See Sawayama’s full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning Thursday, July 28th (use code ELECTRIC).

    Thus far, Sawayama has previewed Hold the Girl with “Catch Me in the Air” and the lead single “This Hell,” one of the best songs of 2022 to date. The album is out September 2nd and will be available on vinyl, CD, and cassette; pre-orders are ongoing.

    Ahead of the US leg, Sawayama will play a series of international festival dates and go on a short run in the UK and Ireland. Tickets for those shows are available now here.

    Rina Sawayama 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/05 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
    08/20 — Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Osaka
    08/21 — Tokyo, JP @ Summersonic Festival
    09/03 — Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
    10/12 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
    10/13 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
    10/15 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    10/18 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    10/20 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
    10/21 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
    10/23 — Brighton, UK, England @ Brighton Dome
    10/24 — Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall
    10/26 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    11/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
    11/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    11/05 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    11/06 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    11/08 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    11/09 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    11/11 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    11/12 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
    11/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    11/18 — San Diego, CA @ Soma
    11/21 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

