Rina Sawayama Announces 2022 US Tour

Rina Sawayama has mapped out a US tour in support of her upcoming sophomore album, Hold the Girl, for November 2022.

The trek kicks off on November 1st in Brooklyn and includes stops in cities like Boston, Nashville, Austin, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on November 23rd. See Sawayama’s full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning Thursday, July 28th (use code ELECTRIC).

Thus far, Sawayama has previewed Hold the Girl with “Catch Me in the Air” and the lead single “This Hell,” one of the best songs of 2022 to date. The album is out September 2nd and will be available on vinyl, CD, and cassette; pre-orders are ongoing.

Ahead of the US leg, Sawayama will play a series of international festival dates and go on a short run in the UK and Ireland. Tickets for those shows are available now here.

Rina Sawayama 2022 Tour Dates:

08/05 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/20 — Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Osaka

08/21 — Tokyo, JP @ Summersonic Festival

09/03 — Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

10/12 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

10/13 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

10/15 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

10/18 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/20 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

10/21 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

10/23 — Brighton, UK, England @ Brighton Dome

10/24 — Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall

10/26 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

11/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

11/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/05 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/06 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/08 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/09 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/11 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/12 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/18 — San Diego, CA @ Soma

11/21 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium