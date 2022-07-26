Rina Sawayama Announces 2022 US Tour

Rina Sawayama has mapped out a US tour in support of her upcoming sophomore album, Hold the Girl, for November 2022.
The trek kicks off on November 1st in Brooklyn and includes stops in cities like Boston, Nashville, Austin, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on November 23rd. See Sawayama’s full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning Thursday, July 28th (use code ELECTRIC).
Thus far, Sawayama has previewed Hold the Girl with “Catch Me in the Air” and the lead single “This Hell,” one of the best songs of 2022 to date. The album is out September 2nd and will be available on vinyl, CD, and cassette; pre-orders are ongoing.
Ahead of the US leg, Sawayama will play a series of international festival dates and go on a short run in the UK and Ireland. Tickets for those shows are available now here.
Rina Sawayama 2022 Tour Dates:
08/05 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/20 — Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Osaka
08/21 — Tokyo, JP @ Summersonic Festival
09/03 — Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
10/12 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
10/13 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
10/15 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
10/18 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
10/20 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
10/21 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
10/23 — Brighton, UK, England @ Brighton Dome
10/24 — Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall
10/26 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
11/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
11/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/05 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/06 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/08 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/09 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/11 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/12 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
11/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/18 — San Diego, CA @ Soma
11/21 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium