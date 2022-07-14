Galadriel Has a Vision of Doom in New Trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Watch

The sky turns red and flames lick the top of massive pinnacle in the second teaser trailer for Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s a vision of doom, experienced by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), though whether it’s also an early glimpse of Mount Doom remains to be seen.

Not everyone seems to believe her. “You have fought long enough, Galadriel. Put up your sword,” Elrond (Robert Amayo) says in the trailer. “It is over.”

“You have not seen what I have seen,” she replies. And when he counters, “I have seen my share,” she repeats herself slowly, as if biting off every word: “You have not seen what I have seen.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Elsewhere in the trailer we get our first glimpse of Isildur (Maxim Baldry), as well as other denizens of the island kingdom of Númenor: Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

The Harfoots also make an appearance, filling the second-breakfast-and-elevenses-shaped hole in our hearts left by the omission of Hobbits, as do the Dwarves, who come into possession of a tantalizing crystal. “This could be the beginning of a new era,” Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) says, neatly summarizing the series’ plot.

Check out the teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power below. You can also revisit the portentous first teaser that saw a meteor streaking across the sky ahead of the series’ launch September 2nd on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in Middle-earth, Brian Cox will lead an army in the upcoming anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.