Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Galadriel Has a Vision of Doom in New Trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Watch

Out September 2nd on Prime Video

rings of power galadriel vision of doom trailer lord of the rings second watch stream
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 14, 2022 | 10:18am ET

    The sky turns red and flames lick the top of massive pinnacle in the second teaser trailer for Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerIt’s a vision of doom, experienced by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), though whether it’s also an early glimpse of Mount Doom remains to be seen.

    Not everyone seems to believe her. “You have fought long enough, Galadriel. Put up your sword,” Elrond (Robert Amayo) says in the trailer. “It is over.”

    “You have not seen what I have seen,” she replies. And when he counters, “I have seen my share,” she repeats herself slowly, as if biting off every word: “You have not seen what I have seen.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Elsewhere in the trailer we get our first glimpse of Isildur (Maxim Baldry), as well as other denizens of the island kingdom of Númenor: Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

    The Harfoots also make an appearance, filling the second-breakfast-and-elevenses-shaped hole in our hearts left by the omission of Hobbits, as do the Dwarves, who come into possession of a tantalizing crystal. “This could be the beginning of a new era,” Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) says, neatly summarizing the series’ plot.

    Check out the teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power below. You can also revisit the portentous first teaser that saw a meteor streaking across the sky ahead of the series’ launch September 2nd on Prime Video.

    Advertisement

    Elsewhere in Middle-earth, Brian Cox will lead an army in the upcoming anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

american gigolo trailer jon bernthal showtime watch

Jon Bernthal Searches for the Truth in Trailer for American Gigolo: Watch

July 14, 2022

she said trailer harvey weinstein investigation zoe kazan carey mulligan watch

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan Unravel Harvey Weinstein Investigation in Trailer for She Said: Watch

July 14, 2022

Ian Sweet Star Stuff

IAN SWEET Shares Surprise New EP STAR STUFF: Stream

July 14, 2022

willie nelson bob dylan tegan and sarah pucisfer tours tickets on sale

Tours On Sale Today: Puscifer, Gary Clark Jr., Bob Dylan, Tegan & Sara, and More

July 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Galadriel Has a Vision of Doom in New Trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale