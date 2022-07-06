A Meteor Streaks Across Middle-earth in Trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Watch

“There shall be shown a token/ That Doom is near at hand,” author J.R.R. Tolkien wrote in The Lord of the Rings. That riddle came to Faramir and Boromir in dreams, but such an omen seems to have visited Middle-earth thousands of years beforehand, judging by the fiery meteor that grabs a continent’s attention in the new trailer for Prime Video’s The Rings of Power.

A 15-second teaser is available for all to view, while a nearly one-minute trailer can be watched by Prime Members through Amazon’s website for only 48 hours starting July 6th at 3:00 a.m. ET. “The skies are strange,” says the Harfoot Sadoc Burrows (Lenny Henry), before a crackling roar signals the arrival of a celestial portent. It’s passing is viewed by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Elrond (Robert Amayo), a curious Harfoot named Nori (Markella Kavenagh), and more, before it crashes to the ground.

Perhaps notably, just about every living soul in Middle-earth seems to know where it landed, potentially setting up a conflict that could shape the world. Check out the 15-second teaser below, and visit Amazon’s website for the full trailer.

As if that weren’t enough, a new teaser has been announced for July 14th, which should help keep fans happy until the series premieres September 2nd. Until then, revisit our character guide.

Elsewhere in Middle-earth, Brian Cox has been tapped to lead the forthcoming anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.