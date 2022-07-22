A hiccup on the second date of Rob Zombie’s co-headlining US tour with Mudvayne led to a fun onstage moment on Thursday night (July 21st) in Noblesville, Indiana. After a truck fire forced the cancellation of sets by opening acts Static-X and Powerman 5000, Zombie invited both bands to join him onstage for performances of White Zombie’s “Thunder Kiss ’65” and the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop.”

A truck carrying lighting and sound equipment for the show caught fire and broke down on the way to the venue. Unfortunately, when the stage was finally set up, there wasn’t enough time for Static-X or Powerman 5000 to perform. Mudvayne delivered an abbreviated set of just seven songs, and Zombie only performed 12 songs.

With Static-X and Powerman 5000 at the venue with nothing to do, Zombie brought both bands out onstage to perform the aforementioned White Zombie and Ramones classics. Given that Powerman 5000 frontman Spider One (birth name Michael Cummings) is the real-life younger brother of Zombie (birth name Robert Cummings), it marked a rare occasion to see the siblings perform onstage together.

All three bands jammed on the two songs, with the brothers sharing vocal duties, making for a spirited performance of each tune. The tour continues tomorrow night in Bristow, Virginia, and it remains to be seen if Zombie will now make the all-star collaboration a regular highlight of his set.

The outing runs through an August 21st show in The Woodlands, Texas, with tickets for the remaining dates available via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, Zombie recently wrapped up production on his movie adaptation of The Munsters, which is set to be released on Netflix and on Blu-Ray/DVD/digital in September.

Watch Rob Zombie perform “Thunder Kiss ’65” and “Blitzkrieg Bop” with Powerman 5000 and Static-X in the fan-filmed videos below.