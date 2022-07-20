In addition to streaming on Netflix, Rob Zombie’s The Munsters movie is heading straight for Blu-ray, DVD, and digital in September. A new trailer for the film has been unveiled coinciding with the announcement of the home release.

A couple days ago, Zombie revealed that the film would be premiering on Netflix, although no exact date has been unveiled for the its debut on the streaming service. Today (July 20th), it was announced that a collector’s edition will be available to buy on September 27th. (Pre-orders are now ongoing.)

According to a press release, the home edition will feature “over an hour of exclusive content including unseen behind-the-scenes footage with writer and director Rob Zombie and cast as well as feature commentary with Rob Zombie.”

Early reports had the movie simultaneously premiering in theaters and on Peacock, but it appears the release plans changed along the way. Perhaps the low-budget vibe of the first full trailer offers an indication of why the movie isn’t getting a theatrical premiere.

A new trailer touting the home release shows additional scenes not seen in the first preview, putting more of the spotlight on Grandpa (aka The Count), played by Daniel Roebuck.

Meanwhile, Zombie kicks off his co-headlining US tour with Mudvayne tonight (July 20th) in Maryland Heights, Missouri, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Watch the new trailer for The Munsters below, and pre-order the collector’s edition on Blu-ray via Amazon.