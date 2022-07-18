Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters Movie Will Premiere Directly on Netflix

The film is set to debut on the streaming service in September

Munsters Rob Zombie Netflix
The Munsters poster (via Universal 1440 Entertainment) and Rob Zombie (photo by Amy Harris)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 18, 2022 | 3:47pm ET

    Rob Zombie’s movie adaptation of the 1960s sitcom The Munsters is set to premiere directly on Netflix, the rocker-director revealed in an Instagram post.

    Early reports had the movie premiering in theaters and on Paramount+ simultaneously, but it turns out the film is heading straight to Netflix. While an exact release date has yet to be announced, the first full trailer revealed that the movie will debut this September.

    Zombie posted the movie poster alongside one for Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix series Wednesday, based on The Addams Family, which was a competitor of The Munsters on TV in the ’60s. He also included some images from an old TV Guide he dug up that featured both programs, writing the following:

    “This fall we are gonna spook-out like it’s 1964! Yep, THE MUNSTERS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of @netflix. It’s been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened. Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party. Check out this wicked fall preview issue of TV Guide for the 64-65 season I found while cleaning. Wacky monster fans unite! #themunsters #theaddamsfamily #robzombie #timburton.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As seen in the trailer, Rob Zombie’s adaptation of The Munsters is faithful to the TV show, offering a campy look at the spooky family. The trailer, which had some over-the-top acting and a low-budget feel, was met with mockery online from those who may have been expecting a more modern take on the classic sitcom. We’ll soon get the a full look at the film when it debuts on Netflix in just a couple of months.

    Rob Zombie The Munsters full trailer
     Editor's Pick
    Rob Zombie Unveils First Full Trailer for The Munsters: Watch

    Meanwhile, Zombie kicks off his kick off a co-headlining US tour with Mudvayne this Wednesday (July 20th) in Maryland Heights, Missouri, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    See Rob Zombie’s Netflix announcement, followed by the official trailer for The Munsters, below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

iron maiden flare greece

Bruce Dickinson Rips Apart Fan for Lighting Flare at an Iron Maiden Show: Watch

July 18, 2022

Alter Bridge by Chuck Brueckmann

Alter Bridge Announce Pawns & Kings Album, Unveil Title Track: Stream

July 18, 2022

limp bizkit cancel european tour 2022

Fred Durst's "Personal Health Concerns" Force Limp Bizkit to Postpone UK/European Tour

July 18, 2022

the darkness disturbed

The Darkness Singer Says Opening for Disturbed Was "Worst Experience,” Gets Response from David Draiman

July 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rob Zombie's The Munsters Movie Will Premiere Directly on Netflix

Menu Shop Search Sale