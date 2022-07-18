Rob Zombie’s The Munsters Movie Will Premiere Directly on Netflix

Rob Zombie’s movie adaptation of the 1960s sitcom The Munsters is set to premiere directly on Netflix, the rocker-director revealed in an Instagram post.

Early reports had the movie premiering in theaters and on Paramount+ simultaneously, but it turns out the film is heading straight to Netflix. While an exact release date has yet to be announced, the first full trailer revealed that the movie will debut this September.

Zombie posted the movie poster alongside one for Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix series Wednesday, based on The Addams Family, which was a competitor of The Munsters on TV in the ’60s. He also included some images from an old TV Guide he dug up that featured both programs, writing the following:

“This fall we are gonna spook-out like it’s 1964! Yep, THE MUNSTERS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of @netflix. It’s been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened. Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party. Check out this wicked fall preview issue of TV Guide for the 64-65 season I found while cleaning. Wacky monster fans unite! #themunsters #theaddamsfamily #robzombie #timburton.”

Advertisement

Related Video

As seen in the trailer, Rob Zombie’s adaptation of The Munsters is faithful to the TV show, offering a campy look at the spooky family. The trailer, which had some over-the-top acting and a low-budget feel, was met with mockery online from those who may have been expecting a more modern take on the classic sitcom. We’ll soon get the a full look at the film when it debuts on Netflix in just a couple of months.

Meanwhile, Zombie kicks off his kick off a co-headlining US tour with Mudvayne this Wednesday (July 20th) in Maryland Heights, Missouri, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

See Rob Zombie’s Netflix announcement, followed by the official trailer for The Munsters, below.