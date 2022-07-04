22-Year-Old Rapper Identified as “Person of Interest” in July 4th Highland Park Parade Shooting

A 22-year-old man named Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, who performs under the rap moniker Awake the Rapper, has been identified as a “person of interest” in the July 4th parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, which has left at least six people dead and dozens of others wounded.

A gunman opened fire on the parade from a nearby rooftop around 10:15 a.m. local time on Monday.

Crimo’s current whereabouts are unknown and police warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with interest is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

As a rapper, Crimo seemed to have a small cult following, with at least two of his songs amassing over one million streams on Spotify. In one of his songs released in 2021, Crimo fantasized about a mass shooting and being killed in a shootout with police. In the song’s accompanying video, he posed in a school classroom with ammunition.

Crimo’s father ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019.

This is a developing story…