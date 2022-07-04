Menu
22-Year-Old Rapper Identified as “Person of Interest” in July 4th Highland Park Parade Shooting

A gunman opened fire on the parade, killing six people and injuring dozens of others

Robert Crimo Awake the Rapper photo
Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, photo via Highland Park Police Department
July 4, 2022 | 6:57pm ET

    A 22-year-old man named Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, who performs under the rap moniker Awake the Rapper, has been identified as a “person of interest” in the July 4th parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, which has left at least six people dead and dozens of others wounded.

    A gunman opened fire on the parade from a nearby rooftop around 10:15 a.m. local time on Monday.

    Crimo’s current whereabouts are unknown and police warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with interest is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

    As a rapper, Crimo seemed to have a small cult following, with at least two of his songs amassing over one million streams on Spotify. In one of his songs released in 2021, Crimo fantasized about a mass shooting and being killed in a shootout with police. In the song’s accompanying video, he posed in a school classroom with ammunition.

    Crimo’s father ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019.

    This is a developing story…

