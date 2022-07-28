Rosalía Shares New Single “DESPECHÁ”: Stream

Rosalía has unveiled her seductive new single “DESPECHÁ,” which has been a live staple on her ongoing world tour (grab your tickets here). Stream it below.

Over a jaunty, uptempo beat, Rosalía embodies sexual liberation on the chorus, singing, “Lo muevo de la’o a la’o y a otro la’o/ Hoy salgo con mi baby de la disco coroná’/ Y ando despechá’, woah, alocá’/ Que Dios me libre de volver a tu la’o.”

In English, this translates to “I move him side to side and side to side/ Today I go out with my crowned disco baby/ And I’m out of my mind, woah, out of my mind/ God forbid I go back to you.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” the singer explained of the track in a translated statement. “This is the place from where I make music, from where I did it when I first started and where I will continue to until God says so.”

She continued, “I’m grateful for having been able to travel in recent years and have learned from music from other places including the DR, where artists like Fefita La Grande, Juan Luis Guerra, and Omega have inspired me and without them this song would not exist.”

“DESPECHÁ” is Rosalía’s first release in the wake of her acclaimed 2022 studio set MOTOMAMI, which she also happens to name-drop in the song’s lyrics along with a reference to its The Weeknd-assisted lead single “LA FAMA.”

Advertisement

The native of Spain, whose single “SAOKO” made Barack Obama’s summer playlist earlier this week, is currently on the European leg of her ongoing “Motomami World Tour.” She’ll embark in the North American leg in September, and headline Miami’s III Points 2022 Festival in October opposite LCD Soundsystem and Flume. Grab tickets to see Rosalía via Ticketmaster.