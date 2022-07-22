It was only a matter of time before someone on YouTube combined the two ’80s songs that played the biggest musical roles of Stranger Things season 4: Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.” Lucky for us, it’s the master of singing songs in different styles, Anthony Vincent, who’s joined on guitar and vocals by Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, with a blistering solo from YouTube shredder Steve Terreberry.

Vincent, who gained popularity as the “Ten Second Songs” guy on YouTube, has wowed viewers in the past with videos like Linkin Park’s “In the End” and Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” sung in 20 different styles, each amassing 23 million views. Heafy, meanwhile, has long professed his love for Metallica, calling them one of his biggest influences. And Terreberry is a wizard on guitar, with more than 500 million views on his YouTube channel.

For this new video, Vincent channels his inner James Hetfield while singing “Running Up That Hill” lyrics as Heafy backs him up with Metallica-like riffs. Heafy joins in on vocals for the chorus, adding powerful screams to the mix, while also showing off his own impressive guitar skills. The performance closes out with Terreberry absolutely ripping it on guitar for the last 30 seconds of the song.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Running Up That Hill” and “Master of Puppets” have both gained newfound popularity thanks to their crucial roles on Stranger Things, with each song landing in the Billboard Hot 100 chart in recent weeks. Bush has expressed her gratitude via various statements and interviews, while Metallica took their appreciation once step further by duetting with Stranger Things character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) for a TikTok challenge video. The iconic metal band’s members even wore “Hellfire Club” T-shirts (available here) for the occasion.

The performance comes just a few days after Trivium announced a headlining Fall 2022 North American tour, with stacked support from Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis. Tickets for that outing are now on sale via Ticketmaster.

Watch Anthony Vincent, Matt Heafy, and Steve Terreberry perform “Running Up That Hill” in the style of “Master of Puppets” below.