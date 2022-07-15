Menu
Sam Fender Reveals Rousing New Single “Alright”: Stream

Taken from the sessions for his sophomore album, Seventeen Going Under

Sam Fender Alright new song stream
Sam Fender, photo courtesy of artist
July 15, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    English singer-songwriter Sam Fender is back with his new song “Alright.” Listen in below.

    Taken from the sessions for his sophomore album, the track is a rousing, pensive heartland rocker accentuated by a saxophone that comes in halfway through the track. “‘Alright’ is one of the first tracks from the Seventeen Going Under era,” Fender shared in a statement. “It was always a favourite of mine, and somehow didn’t make the record. It’s about growing up and the theme of cheating death.”

    Back in March, Kyle Meredith caught up with Fender to discuss how therapy influenced the artist’s songwriting process. Revisit that interview here.

    Related Video

    Later this month, he’ll head out on a run of headlining US tour dates and festival performances before opening for Florence + the Machine. See Fender’s full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Sam Fender 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/15 — London, UK @ Finsbury Park
    07/22 — Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines
    07/23 — Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival
    07/28 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival
    07/30 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    07/31 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
    08/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
    08/09 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    09/07 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
    09/08 —  Saint Paul, MN @  Theater at Xcel Energy Center *
    09/10 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
    09/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *
    09/14 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
    09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    09/22 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    09/24 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    09/25 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

    * = w/ Florence + The Machine

