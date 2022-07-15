Sam Fender Reveals Rousing New Single “Alright”: Stream

English singer-songwriter Sam Fender is back with his new song “Alright.” Listen in below.

Taken from the sessions for his sophomore album, the track is a rousing, pensive heartland rocker accentuated by a saxophone that comes in halfway through the track. “‘Alright’ is one of the first tracks from the Seventeen Going Under era,” Fender shared in a statement. “It was always a favourite of mine, and somehow didn’t make the record. It’s about growing up and the theme of cheating death.”

Back in March, Kyle Meredith caught up with Fender to discuss how therapy influenced the artist’s songwriting process. Revisit that interview here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Later this month, he’ll head out on a run of headlining US tour dates and festival performances before opening for Florence + the Machine. See Fender’s full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Sam Fender 2022 Tour Dates:

07/15 — London, UK @ Finsbury Park

07/22 — Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines

07/23 — Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival

07/28 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival

07/30 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/31 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

08/09 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

09/07 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

09/08 — Saint Paul, MN @ Theater at Xcel Energy Center *

09/10 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

09/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

09/14 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/22 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/24 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/25 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

* = w/ Florence + The Machine