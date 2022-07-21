Sarah Michelle Gellar Set for Teen Wolf Spinoff at Paramount+

Rejoice, Buffy fans! Your queen is returning to TV! That’s right, Sarah Michelle Gellar was revealed today as the star of the upcoming Teen Wolf spinoff for Paramount+.

The big announcement took place at the San Diego Comic-Con panel for Wolf Pack, where the beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer star made a surprise appearance as the panel’s mystery guest. Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the upcoming series will follow the adventures of a pair of teenagers (Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard) after a California wildfire brings a vicious supernatural creature out of hibernation.

According to a report from Deadline, Gellar will star as Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator described as “a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.” The actress will also serve as an executive producer on the project alongside writer and EP Jeff Davis, who was responsible for developing the show’s popular precursor on MTV.

While Wolf Pack doesn’t have an official premiere date yet, it’s not the only Teen Wolf property coming to screens soon. Davis is also working on Teen Wolf: The Movie for Paramount+ with original stars Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, and Shelley Hennig all set to reprise their roles from the OG series. The very first teaser trailer for the movie premiered during Comic-Con today, which you can stream below.

Gellar, meanwhile, most recently made a cameo as a “gay rights!”-touting Weedmaps delivery person in the star-studded music video for the cannabis-infused drink Cann opposite Hayley Kiyoko, Kesha, VINCINT, Olympian Gus Kenworthy, Patricia Arquette, and a bevy of drag queens from Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

