SASAMI Gives Tender Performance of “Call Me Home” on Colbert: Watch

SASAMI stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s series Late Show Me Music on Friday, July 29th to play “Call Me Home,” a standout cut from her excellent sophomore album, Squeeze.

During the performance, our February Artist of the Month emotionally ran through the ’90s throwback with arms outstretched while channeling the acoustic-driven sound of artists like Sheryl Crow. When SASAMI sings “I want you to know you’re not alone,” there’s conviction in her voice that lets you know she means every single word.

Since dropping Squeeze, one of the best albums of 2022, SASAMI has gone on tour with HAIM and teamed up with Ty Segall and Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis for a new version of “Tried to Understand.”

Revisit her breakdown of the process behind Squeeze here and check out her conversation with Kyle Meredith about her inspirations, which range from caterpillars to System of a Down’s “Toxicity.”