Sevendust Announce Final US Leg of Animosity Anniversary Tour

The fall jaunt features support from Nonpoint, Bastardane, and Burden of the Sky

Sevendust
Sevendust, photo by Travis Shinn and Chuck Brueckmann
July 6, 2022 | 9:25pm ET

    Atlanta metal veterans Sevendust have announced the final leg of their “Animosity Tour,” the trek in honor of the 21st anniversary of their seminal 2001 album.

    The last leg of the tour kicks off September 9th in Danville, Virginia, and runs through an October 1st date in New Orleans, Louisiana. Supporting the outing are Nonpoint and Bastardane (the band featuring Metallica frontman James Hetfield’s son Castor on drums) and Burden of the Sky. Tickets go on sale Friday (July 8th) at 10 a.m. local venue time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (July 7th) using the code TOUR.

    Sevendust were originally set to tour in honor of the 20th anniversary of Animosity, but the tour got pushed back due to the pandemic. The album dropped on November 13th, 2001, and features two of the group’s most popular singles: “Angel’s Son” and “Praise.”

    Related Video

    The gold-certified Animosity LP reached No. 28 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed on the tally for 13 weeks. The anniversary tour finds Sevendust playing the full album front to back, as well as other hits from throughout their career.

    See Sevendust’s fall tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Sevendust’s Fall 2022 Tour Dates with Nonpoint, Bastardane and Burden of the Sky:
    09/09 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock-Fest
    09/10 – Cherokee, NC @ The Event Center at Harrah’s
    09/12 – Elmira, NY @ The L
    09/13 – Portland, ME @ Aura
    09/15 – New York, NY @ The Palladium
    09/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ The Starland Ballroom
    09/17 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino
    09/18 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
    09/20 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
    09/22 – McHenry, IL @ The Vixen
    09/23 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater
    09/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
    09/26 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
    09/28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room
    09/29 – Tampa, FL @ Janus Landing
    09/30 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
    10/01 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

    Sevendust Fall 2022 tour poster

