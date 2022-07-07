Sevendust Announce Final US Leg of Animosity Anniversary Tour

Atlanta metal veterans Sevendust have announced the final leg of their “Animosity Tour,” the trek in honor of the 21st anniversary of their seminal 2001 album.

The last leg of the tour kicks off September 9th in Danville, Virginia, and runs through an October 1st date in New Orleans, Louisiana. Supporting the outing are Nonpoint and Bastardane (the band featuring Metallica frontman James Hetfield’s son Castor on drums) and Burden of the Sky. Tickets go on sale Friday (July 8th) at 10 a.m. local venue time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (July 7th) using the code TOUR.

Sevendust were originally set to tour in honor of the 20th anniversary of Animosity, but the tour got pushed back due to the pandemic. The album dropped on November 13th, 2001, and features two of the group’s most popular singles: “Angel’s Son” and “Praise.”

The gold-certified Animosity LP reached No. 28 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed on the tally for 13 weeks. The anniversary tour finds Sevendust playing the full album front to back, as well as other hits from throughout their career.

See Sevendust’s fall tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Sevendust’s Fall 2022 Tour Dates with Nonpoint, Bastardane and Burden of the Sky:

09/09 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock-Fest

09/10 – Cherokee, NC @ The Event Center at Harrah’s

09/12 – Elmira, NY @ The L

09/13 – Portland, ME @ Aura

09/15 – New York, NY @ The Palladium

09/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ The Starland Ballroom

09/17 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino

09/18 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

09/20 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

09/22 – McHenry, IL @ The Vixen

09/23 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater

09/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/26 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

09/28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

09/29 – Tampa, FL @ Janus Landing

09/30 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

10/01 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore