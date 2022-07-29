Menu
Shakira Facing Eight Years in Prison, $24 Million Fine for Tax Fraud in Spain

After being charged with failing to pay the Spanish government $15 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014

shakira tax fraud spain eight years prison
Shakira, photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
July 29, 2022 | 1:20pm ET

    Prosecutors in Spain are seeking a prison sentence of eight years and two months for Colombian pop star Shakira after she rejected a settlement deal in her alleged tax fraud case.

    In July 2021, Shakira (full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll) was charged with failing to pay the Spanish government €14.5 million ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. According to the AP, prosecutors are also seeking a fine of €24 million ($24 million).

    The indictment includes six charges against Shakira. Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged she lived more than half of each year from 2012 through 2014 in Spain and thus should have paid taxes in the country, while Shakira has argued that her fiscal residence was in the Bahamas.

    In a statement issued to The Independent, Shakira’s representatives said she “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm.”

    Her representatives added, “Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process.”

    Earlier this week, Shakira’s public relations team said the musician has deposited the amount she is said to owe, along with €3 million in interest.

    In June, Shakira ended an 11-year relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué. They have two children together and previously lived in Barcelona.

