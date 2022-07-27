Menu
Shawn Mendes Cancels All Remaining Tour Dates: “I Was Not at All Ready”

The pop star paused his "Wonder: The World Tour" earlier this month to focus on mental health

shawn mendes cancels tour
Shawn Mendes, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Mendes
July 27, 2022 | 11:53am ET

    It’s a sad day for Shawn Mendes fans, as the singer has canceled the remainder of his “Wonder: The World Tour.” He made the announcement in a post on social media today (July 27th), writing to fans on social media: “I need to take the time I’ve never taken before personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

    “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” Mendes wrote to fans. “At this time I have to put my health as my first priority… I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”

    Earlier this month, Mendes put a halt on the North American leg of the tour, citing his mental health and saying he’d reached a “breaking point.” He was scheduled to resume shows on July 31st in Toronto, with the massive worldwide tour also spanning across the UK and Europe all the way into August 2023. Read Mendes’ post in full below.

    It seems like Mendes has needed a nice long break for a while: Last December, a shared an Instagram video detailing how social media and being in the spotlight had negatively impacted his mental health. If you were hoping to catch Mendes on the “Wonder” tour, you can at least read our recap of its opening night on June 27th.

     

