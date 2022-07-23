Menu
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Roars in With New Trailer: Watch

This December, Zachary Levi returns as the superhero with an inner child (or vice versa?)

shazam fury of the gods trailer official 2 two sequel
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Warner Bros.)
July 23, 2022 | 1:32pm ET

    DC’s youngest, but arguably most charming, superhero is getting ready for his next fight. This December, Zachary Levi and the rest of the Shazam! cast return to the big screen in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with director David F. Sandberg bringing in Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler for the new adventure, as featured in the new trailer debuted at Comic-Con. Watch it below.

    Last we left him, Billy Baston (Asher Angel) was still becoming accustomed to his secret life as the adult-sized superhero Shazam (Levi). In the sequel, Billy and his brothers and sisters will need to step up as superheroes to save the world from Hespera (Mirren), daughter of Atlas, and her sister Kalypso (Liu). The cast also includes Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Ross Butler, Jovan Armand, and D. J. Cotrona.

    The trailer finds Baston struggling with imposter syndrome while also hinting at an expanding DC Extended Universe. “There’s already a superhero with a red suit with a lightning bolt on it,” he says. “Aquaman is literally huge and he’s so manly. And Batman, he’s so cool.” The visuals also reveal clips of these other DC superheroes, though it’s unclear if they’re appearing in the film. Check it out below.

    On Twitter, Sandberg recently shared his excitement to share the film with the world. “It’s is a MUCH bigger movie than the first one. There’s so much stuff that I can’t wait for people to see,” he said. “I don’t even care about spoilers, I’m just eager to show off our creatures, action, etc.”

    Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on December 21st, 2022.

    Editor’s Note: Find more of our coverage of Comic-Con 2022 here.

     

     

