Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan Unravel Harvey Weinstein Investigation in Trailer for She Said: Watch

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation by The New York Times

She Said (Universal Pictures)
July 14, 2022 | 12:50pm ET

    Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming drama She Said. The film recreates the story of The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into the sexual harassment and abuse perpetuated for decades by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, with Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan respectively portraying real-life investigative reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.

    “How did you persuade women to tell you what had happened to them?” Kazan asks her more experienced colleague, as she struggles to get Weinstein’s victims on the record. Mulligan replies, “The case I made was, ‘I can’t change what happened to you in the past, but together we may be able to help protect other people.’ The truth, basically.”

    As the pair’s investigation unfolds, they uncover a history of terrified witnesses, killed stories, disturbing payouts, and the truth behind the entire Hollywood system that, as one character explains, is “protecting abusers.”

    “The only way these women are gonna go on the record,” Mulligan eventually realizes, as Kazan finishes her statement, “is if they all jump together.” Soon enough, the two reporters find themselves on a conference call with Weinstein himself, who chillingly demands, “Who have you talked to?”

    Directed by Maria Schrader, She Said hits theaters nationwide on November 18th. Watch the trailer below.

    Twohey and Kantor’s bombshell eventually sparked the #MeToo movement and helped send Weinstein to prison, where he’s currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and criminal sexual assault. They also turned their experience into the 2019 book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story that Helped Ignite a Movement, from which the film takes its title.

