Show Me the Body Unveil New Song “Loose Talk” Ahead of US Tour: Stream

The band's "Half-a-USA Tour" launches July 12th with opening acts Soul Glo and WiFiGawd

Show Me the Body, photo by Yulissa Benitez
July 11, 2022 | 1:15pm ET

    Show Me the Body have shared the video for the new single “Loose Talk.” The track comes a day before the Queens-based act embarks on a North American headlining tour.

    The song is a smoldering example of Show Me the Body’s multi-faceted brand of post-hardcore. Lonely banjo plucks — a staple of the band — open the track, as frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt delivers his vocals monologue-style.

    The track then builds into a sludgy head-nodder with elements of trap and doom metal. The video (directed by Pratt) is shot in black and white and provides a moody visual counterpart, observing a smoke-filled apartment party that takes a dark turn.

    Tuesday night (July 12th), Show Me the Body will begin their “Half-a-USA Tour” with support from Soul Glo and WiFiGawd. The 23-date outing kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, and runs through an August 13th date in Baltimore. Show Me the Body will then appear at Psycho Las Vegas a week later on August 20th. Get tickets to the band’s upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

    Show Me the Body are coming off the release of 2021’s Survive EP, which marked the group’s first new music since 2019’s highly acclaimed Dog Whistle full-length. While a new album has not been announced yet, a press release for “Loose Talk” declares that the new track “teases the explosive sound of what is to come from the trio later this year.”

    Watch the video for Show Me the Body’s new song “Loose Talk” below.

