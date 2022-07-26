Silversun Pickups Announce Fall Tour Dates

Silversun Pickups have confirmed a 21-date headlining tour in support of their newly announced album, Physical Thrills.

The tour is divided into two legs, with the first going down in August and consisting of a mix of festival gigs and club shows. The more extensive second leg launches in late September and Runs through the middle of November, with Eliza & The Delusionals providing support.

A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, July 28th (use code ELECTRIC), with a public on-sale following on Friday, July 29th. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Physical Thrills, produced by Butch Vig, is due out on August 19th. Check out the first single, “Scared Together.”

Silversun Pickups 2022 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik (Acoustic Set)

08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Grammy Museum

08/13 – Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Music Festival

08/14 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive Wichita

08/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

08/18 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

08/19 – Denver, CO @ Channel 93.3’s Big Gig

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

09/29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

10/01 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino

10/02 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater *

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre *

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *

10/07 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater *

10/08 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe *

10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

10/15 – Fresno, CA @ Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company

11/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

11/04 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

11/05 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater *

11/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

11/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! *

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore *

11/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

11/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

11/14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

11/15 – St. Petersburg, @ at Jannus Live *

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *

11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

* = w/ Eliza & The Delusionals