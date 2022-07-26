Menu
Silversun Pickups Announce Fall Tour Dates

A 21-date outing in support of the band's new album, Physical Thrills

Silversun Pickups, photo by Claire Marie Vogel
July 26, 2022 | 10:28am ET

    Silversun Pickups have confirmed a 21-date headlining tour in support of their newly announced album, Physical Thrills.

    The tour is divided into two legs, with the first going down in August and consisting of a mix of festival gigs and club shows. The more extensive second leg launches in late September and Runs through the middle of November, with Eliza & The Delusionals providing support.

    A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, July 28th (use code ELECTRIC), with a public on-sale following on Friday, July 29th. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    Physical Thrills, produced by Butch Vig, is due out on August 19th. Check out the first single, “Scared Together.”

    Silversun Pickups 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/21 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik (Acoustic Set)
    08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Grammy Museum
    08/13 – Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Music Festival
    08/14 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive Wichita
    08/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
    08/18 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
    08/19 – Denver, CO @ Channel 93.3’s Big Gig
    09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *
    09/29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *
    10/01 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino
    10/02 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater *
    10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre *
    10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre *
    10/07 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater *
    10/08 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe *
    10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
    10/15 – Fresno, CA @ Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company
    11/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *
    11/04 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
    11/05 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater *
    11/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *
    11/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! *
    11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore *
    11/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *
    11/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *
    11/14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *
    11/15 – St. Petersburg, @ at Jannus Live *
    11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *
    11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

    * = w/ Eliza & The Delusionals

