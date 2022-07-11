Menu
Silversun Pickups Announce New Album Physical Thrills, Share “Scared Together”: Stream

The band's sixth full-length arrives in August

silversun pickups physical thrills new album announcement scared together single music video stream
Silversun Pickups, photo by Claire Marie Vogel
July 11, 2022 | 10:47am ET

    New music is on its way from Silversun Pickups. Today, the band announced their sixth album Physical Thrills and shared new single “Scared Together.

    Produced by Butch Vig, the LP is slated for release August 19th via their New Machine Recordings imprint and will arrive three years after 2019’s Widow’s Weeds.

    “This record is alive,” teased lead singer Brian Aubert in a statement. “It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation. A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well.”

    Written and recorded during the coronavirus pandemic, the album is led by single “Scared Together,” which finds the band exploring trauma bonds crafted through fear, complete with an equally ominous music video directed by Claire Marie Vogel.

    “You never know what can bring two people together,” Aubert added of the track. “Sometimes it’s something light and comfy. Sometimes it’s a shared love of some kind of totem or idol that is dear. Other times, it’s something a little more dreadful. But whatever works, I say. To each their own. This song is about becoming close and intimate with someone through hardship. Being thrown into something quite frightening brings out some shared qualities that connect them.”

    Watch the music video for Silversun Pickups’ “Scared Together” and check out the album artwork for Physical Thrills below. Pre-order the album here.

    Physical Thrills Artwork:

    silversun pickups physical thrills album announcement artwork

