Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Slash Plays Guns N’ Roses Riffs in Humorous New Capital One Commercial: Watch

The clip sees the guitar legend auditioning for a young band by playing "Sweet Child O' Mine"

slash capital one commercial
Slash, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 26, 2022 | 11:49am ET

    Slash appears in a new commercial for Capital One Bank and even plays some Guns N’ Roses licks in the humorous 30-second clip.

    The ad is a part of a campaign that touts banking with Capital One as “the easiest decision in the history of decisions.”

    From there, we’re taken to an audition as a young band looks to fill the role of guitarist. Donning his full regalia — top hat, sunglasses, Les Paul, etc. — Slash lets out the opening riff of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and immediately gets the gig, with the singer saying, “You’re in,” and Slash responding, “Oh, cool!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The other prospective guitarists are left bewildered as they walk dejectedly out of the room. Sorry guys. The commercial ends with Slash ripping on the song’s iconic guitar solo surrounded by his new bandmates.

    guns n roses ac/dc back in black
     Editor's Pick
    Guns N’ Roses Cover AC/DC’s “Back in Black” for First Time Ever in Concert: Watch

    In other news, Slash told Heavy Consequence earlier this year that fans can expect more new music from Guns N’ Roses. At the time, he had said some of those original songs might be premiered on the band’s European tour. Though that didn’t happen — possibly due to Axl Rose’s vocal issues — GN’R did revive the deep cut “Reckless Life” and covered AC/DC’s “Walk All Over You” and “Back in Black.”

    Below you can watch Slash in the Capital One commercial.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

taipei houston as the sun sets stream

Taipei Houston (Sons of Metallica's Lars Ulrich) Share Debut Single "As the Sun Sets": Stream

July 26, 2022

Judas Priest's Rob Halford on Rock Hall

Rob Halford on Judas Priest's "Musical Excellence" Entry Into Rock Hall of Fame: "I Was Pissed"

July 26, 2022

Andy McCoy Vince Neil

Hanoi Rocks Guitarist: Vince Neil Never Apologized for Car Crash That Killed Band's Drummer

July 25, 2022

turnover myself in the way stream

Turnover Announce New Album Myself in the Way, Share Title Track Featuring Turnstile's Brendan Yates: Stream

July 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Slash Plays Guns N' Roses Riffs in Humorous New Capital One Commercial: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale