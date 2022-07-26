Slash appears in a new commercial for Capital One Bank and even plays some Guns N’ Roses licks in the humorous 30-second clip.

The ad is a part of a campaign that touts banking with Capital One as “the easiest decision in the history of decisions.”

From there, we’re taken to an audition as a young band looks to fill the role of guitarist. Donning his full regalia — top hat, sunglasses, Les Paul, etc. — Slash lets out the opening riff of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and immediately gets the gig, with the singer saying, “You’re in,” and Slash responding, “Oh, cool!”

The other prospective guitarists are left bewildered as they walk dejectedly out of the room. Sorry guys. The commercial ends with Slash ripping on the song’s iconic guitar solo surrounded by his new bandmates.

In other news, Slash told Heavy Consequence earlier this year that fans can expect more new music from Guns N’ Roses. At the time, he had said some of those original songs might be premiered on the band’s European tour. Though that didn’t happen — possibly due to Axl Rose’s vocal issues — GN’R did revive the deep cut “Reckless Life” and covered AC/DC’s “Walk All Over You” and “Back in Black.”

Below you can watch Slash in the Capital One commercial.