Slipknot Announce New Album THE END, SO FAR; Unleash “The Dying Song (Time to Sing)”: Stream

The album arrives September 30th in the midst of the band's fall "Knotfest Roadshow" tour

Slipknot new album 2022
Slipknot, photo by Jonathan Weiner
July 19, 2022 | 7:00pm ET

    Slipknot have announced a new album, THE END, SO FAR, set to arrive on September 30th. Ahead of its release, the masked metallers have unveiled the new single “The Dying Song (Time to Sing).”

    The album announcement comes ahead of the band’s upcoming fall North American leg of their “Knotfest Roadshow” tour, which features support from Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. The outing kicks off September 20th in Nashville, Tennessee, with tickets currently available via Ticketmaster.

    THE END, SO FAR is the follow-up to 2019’s WE ARE NOT YOUR KINDThe forthcoming album contains 12 tracks, including the aforementioned “The Dying Song (Time to Sing)” and “The Chapeltown Rag,” which was released last year as a surprise single.

    “The Dying Song (Time to Sing)” starts off with an ambient instrumental and an a capella vocal from frontman Corey Taylor before the rest of the band kicks in on the very heavy verses. Taylor transitions from a scream to clean singing for the melodic chorus, which is followed by an extended instrumental breakdown.

    Speaking on the album’s cryptic title, percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan commented, “New Music, new art, and new beginnings. Get ready for the end.”

    slipknot fall 2022 us tour dates
    Slipknot Announce Fall 2022 US Leg of “Knotfest Roadshow” Tour

    The album was co-produced by Slipknot and Joe Barresi (Chevelle, Bad Religion), who has worked as a mixer on past Slipknot albums, including WE ARE NOT YOUR KIND.

    A music video for “The Dying Song (Time to Sing),” directed by Crahan, can be seen below, along with the album artwork and tracklist. Pre-order THE END, SO FAR here, and pick up tickets to Slipknot’s upcoming tour dates here.

    THE END, SO FAR Artwork:

    Slipknot The End So Far album cover

    THE END, SO FAR Tracklist:
    01. Adderall
    02. The Dying Song (Time to Sing)
    03. The Chapeltown Rag
    04. Yen
    05. Hivemind
    06. Warranty
    07. Medicine for the Dead
    08. Acidic
    09. Heirloom
    10. H377
    11. De Sade
    12. Finale

