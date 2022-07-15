Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tina Knowles Stopped Solange from Being Beyoncé’s Austin Powers Backup Singer

Tina Knowles decided her daughter was too young to appear in the raunchy comedy

solange beyoncé backup singer austin powers in goldmember tina knowles
Beyoncé and Mike Myers in Austin Powers in Goldmember (New Line Cinema) and Solange (photo by Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 15, 2022 | 4:48pm ET

    Oh, behave! Back in the early 2000s, Beyoncé memorably made her theatrical film debut in Austin Powers in Goldmember, and Solange almost played a part in the comedy before Tina Knowles shut it down.

    According to Vulture‘s oral history of Queen Bey’s time as Foxxy Cleopatra, a then-15-year-old Solange was all set to serve as her sister’s back-up singer in the 2002 three-quel. “I remember Beyoncé and I giggling because [Solange] was young and everything in Austin Powers is so suggestive,” recalled choreographer Marguerite Derricks. “‘He’s got the Midas touch, but he touched it too much’ — that was a lyric that we were freaking out about for her sister.”

    However, when it came time to shoot the scene, Tina Knowles put her foot down. Costume designer Deena Appel explained, “What happened, the way I understood it, was when Tina heard the song and realized what that really meant, she felt it wasn’t appropriate for Solange. I want to say the costume had already been built, so it was a mad scramble to find somebody to replace her.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The bit part ultimately went to actress Sybil Azur on screen, though Solange remained a credited performer on “Hey Goldmember” on the movie’s official soundtrack. She went on to release her debut album, Solo Star, six months after the raunchy comedy hit theaters.

    Nowadays, the elder Knowles sister is readying the release of her seventh solo effort Renaissance, which will include her hit house-influence single “BREAK MY SOUL.” For her part, Solange’s most recent album remains 2019’s When I Get Home. Meanwhile, much of the original Austin Powers cast — including Mike Myers, Seth Green, Rob Lowe, and Mindy Sterling — reunited earlier this year in a Super Bowl commercial for General Motors.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

adam scott madame web sony marvel spider-man movie

Adam Scott Signs On to Sony's Spider-Man Universe Movie Madame Web

July 15, 2022

Jane Austen Fuckbois Persuasion Fire Island

In Praise of the Jane Austen Fuckboi

July 15, 2022

daniel kaluuya barney movie hollywood reporter interview

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He's Still Making a Live-Action Barney Movie

July 15, 2022

gremlins baby yoda completely stolen director joe dante grogu gizmo

"Baby Yoda" Is "Completely Stolen" from Gremlins, Says Gremlins Director

July 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tina Knowles Stopped Solange from Being Beyoncé's Austin Powers Backup Singer

Menu Shop Search Sale