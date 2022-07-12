Sorry Announce New Album Anywhere but Here, Share “Let the Lights On”: Stream

Sorry are returning this year with their highly-anticipated sophomore album. Anywhere but Here is due out on October 7th via Domino, and as a preview, the eccentric British band have shared the single “Let the Lights On” today along with an accompanying music video. Additionally, Sorry have also mapped out a short run of European shows for fall 2022.
Along with band members Louis O’Bryen and Asha Lorenz, Anywhere but Here was co-produced by Portishead’s Adrian Utley in Bristol, giving the record an eerie flair that perfectly suits its lyrical themes of feeling young and frustrated at the world. Throughout the 13 tracks, Sorry channel the homespun charm of folk greats like Carly Simon, the off-kilter guitars of cult ’90s bands like Slint, and the artsy beats of modern studio wizzes like Kanye West, sometimes within the same song.
“It’s a fun love song for the club. A bittersweet track for us. It kinda touches on how you want to be honest and say things directly, but in the end that can also ruin them. If you’ve got a light don’t let it go out… sometimes you have to leave things behind but it’s hard to do.”
The darkly playful “Let the Lights On” sees Sorry put their own spin on the trope of finding love on the dance floor — a track that threatens to make you cry as you bust a move. “[It’s] a bittersweet track for us,” the band write in a press release. “It kinda touches on how you want to be honest and say things directly, but in the end that can also ruin them. If you’ve got a light don’t let it go out… sometimes you have to leave things behind but it’s hard to do.”
After hitting Ireland’s All Together Now Festival and Switzerland’s Sur Le Lac Festival, Sorry will kick off their 11-night headlining tour in Berlin this October, wrapping up with a hometown show in London. General onsale begins this Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can get your tickets at Ticketmaster (use our code ELECTRIC for presale access).
Preorders for physical copies of Anywhere but Here are ongoing. See its artwork and tracklist and watch Sorry’s music video for “Let the Lights On” below.
Last year, Sorry surprise-released the EP Twixtustwain. Their debut LP was 2020’s 925.
Anywhere but Here Artwork:
Anywhere but Here Tracklist:
01. Let the Lights On
02. Tell Me
03. Key to the City
04. Willow Tree
05. There’s So Many People That Want to Be Loved
06. I Miss the Fool
07. Step
08. Closer
09. Baltimore
10. Hem of the Fray
11. Quit While You’re Ahead
12. Screaming In the Rain
13. Again
Sorry 2022 Tour Dates:
07/30 – Portlaw, IE @ All Together Now Festival
08/13 – Eggersriet, CH @ Sur Le Lac Festival
10/13 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
10/14 – Amsterdam, NE @ EKKO
10/15 – Paris, FR @ Pop Up
10/25 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
10/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
10/27 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/28 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
10/29 – Dublin, IE @ Academy 2
10/31 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece
11/01 – Manchester, UK @ White Hotel
11/02 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton