Sorry Announce New Album Anywhere but Here, Share “Let the Lights On”: Stream

Plus a short run of European tour dates

Sorry, photo by Iris Luz
July 12, 2022 | 11:45am ET

    Sorry are returning this year with their highly-anticipated sophomore album. Anywhere but Here is due out on October 7th via Domino, and as a preview, the eccentric British band have shared the single “Let the Lights On” today along with an accompanying music video. Additionally, Sorry have also mapped out a short run of European shows for fall 2022.

    Along with band members Louis O’Bryen and Asha Lorenz, Anywhere but Here was co-produced by Portishead’s Adrian Utley in Bristol, giving the record an eerie flair that perfectly suits its lyrical themes of feeling young and frustrated at the world. Throughout the 13 tracks, Sorry channel the homespun charm of folk greats like Carly Simon, the off-kilter guitars of cult ’90s bands like Slint, and the artsy beats of modern studio wizzes like Kanye West, sometimes within the same song.

    The darkly playful “Let the Lights On” sees Sorry put their own spin on the trope of finding love on the dance floor — a track that threatens to make you cry as you bust a move. “[It’s] a bittersweet track for us,” the band write in a press release. “It kinda touches on how you want to be honest and say things directly, but in the end that can also ruin them. If you’ve got a light don’t let it go out… sometimes you have to leave things behind but it’s hard to do.”

    After hitting Ireland’s All Together Now Festival and Switzerland’s Sur Le Lac Festival, Sorry will kick off their 11-night headlining tour in Berlin this October, wrapping up with a hometown show in London. General onsale begins this Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can get your tickets at Ticketmaster (use our code ELECTRIC for presale access).

    Preorders for physical copies of Anywhere but Here are ongoing. See its artwork and tracklist and watch Sorry’s music video for “Let the Lights On” below.

    Last year, Sorry surprise-released the EP TwixtustwainTheir debut LP was 2020’s 925.

    Anywhere but Here Artwork:

    Anywhere but Here Tracklist:
    01. Let the Lights On
    02. Tell Me
    03. Key to the City
    04. Willow Tree
    05. There’s So Many People That Want to Be Loved
    06. I Miss the Fool
    07. Step
    08. Closer
    09. Baltimore
    10. Hem of the Fray
    11. Quit While You’re Ahead
    12. Screaming In the Rain
    13. Again

    Sorry 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/30 – Portlaw, IE @ All Together Now Festival
    08/13 – Eggersriet, CH @ Sur Le Lac Festival
    10/13 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
    10/14 – Amsterdam, NE @ EKKO
    10/15 – Paris, FR @ Pop Up
    10/25 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    10/26 – Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
    10/27 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    10/28 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
    10/29 – Dublin, IE @ Academy 2
    10/31 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece
    11/01 – Manchester, UK @ White Hotel
    11/02 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

