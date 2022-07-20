Growing up, Soundgarden was always the cool Seattle band to follow. Maybe it was the late Chris Cornell’s carnal pipes, or Kim Thayil’s sludgy riffs, or the way everything sounded as if it was ripped straight out of a post-apocalyptic world from Mad Max, but the band’s sound traditionally connected with those who had a predisposition to cynicism. Not just any cynicism, but rather a learned cynicism, as if they were in on some sort of secret that disabled all hope in favor of a mature sense of realism. Then again, it could have just been the kids at my lunch table. Who knows.

What we do know is that Soundgarden were one of the hardest rock bands of their time. They were the Zeppelin to Pearl Jam’s Who, a kinetic force that worked less like a hurricane and more like a typhoon. Yet unlike your average metal band, they had a soft spot, and that gooey middle could wrench out a harmony from even the muddiest distortion. Much, if not all, of that had to do with Cornell, whose solo work and side gigs proved that he was always on the melodic side over, say, the razor’s edge (I mean … have you heard him sing “Ave Maria”?). Here, we take a look back at Soundgarden’s 20 best songs, from the heavy hitters to the melodic epics.

— Michael Roffman