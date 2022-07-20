South Park 25th Anniversary Concerts to Air on Comedy Central and Paramount+

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado next month, but if you won’t be able to attend the two-night event, fear not: Comedy Central and Paramount+ will stream the concerts as well.

In addition to appearances from Parker and Stone, “South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert” features performances from Primus and Ween. The concerts will take place on August 9th and 10th, while a taping will air on Comedy Central on August 13th and begin streaming on Paramount+ the next day. Find remaining tickets to the shows here.

South Park’s anniversary concerts are full of nods to the animated series’ history. Parker and Stone met at the University of Colorado Boulder, where they famously developed the show via the animated short The Spirit of Christmas. When the short became a sitcom, Primus’ Les Claypool wrote and recorded its theme song, while Ween contributed the original song “The Rainbow.” Both bands also appeared in the season two episode “Chef Aid.”

Parker and Stone aren’t just looking toward the past, however: Earlier this year, South Park began its 25th season, and the duo have committed to creating a whopping 14 movies for Paramount+ in the next seven years. Their latest project, South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, dropped on July 13th.