Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

St. Vincent to Perform Weeklong Colbert Residency

Plus, a wide release of her cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Piggy" with Dave Grohl

st vincent late show with stephen colbert residency nine inch nails cover piggy dave grohl
St. Vincent, photo by David Brendan Hall
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 22, 2022 | 12:03pm ET

    St. Vincent has announced a weeklong residency on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Taking place July 25th through July 28th, it will feature her performing with Colbert house band Stay Human.

    To mark the occasion, St. Vincent has brought her cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Piggy” with Dave Grohl on drums to all streaming services. The song was previously released as an Amazon Music exclusive to celebrate NIN’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Record Store Day 2021 7-inch single.

    Stream St. Vincent’s cover of “Piggy” below.

    This fall, St. Vincent will support Roxy Music on the band’s first shows together in 11 years. She’ll also open for Red Hot Chili Peppers for a single date in Boston and appear at Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In June, St. Vincent released a cover of the Lipps Inc. classic “Funkytown” for the soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru. Earlier this year, she joined the Three-Timers Club of Austin City Limits. Her last album was Daddy’s Home, one of the best albums released in 2021.

    Following St. Vincent’s Late Show residency, James Taylor and Joe Walsh will each spend a week performing with Stay Human during the month of August.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

king buffalo hours stream

King Buffalo Unveil New Song "Hours" Ahead of New Album Regenerator: Stream

July 22, 2022

beach bunny emotional creature album stream apply music spotify indie rock pop music news listen

Beach Bunny Share New Album Emotional Creature: Stream

July 22, 2022

Running Up That Hill Master of Puppets

"Running Up That Hill" Performed in the Style of "Master of Puppets" Is the Ultimate Stranger Things Tribute: Watch

July 22, 2022

Wild Hearts Tour

Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker's "Wild Hearts Tour" Is the Can't-Miss Indie Gig of the Summer: Review

July 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

St. Vincent to Perform Weeklong Colbert Residency

Menu Shop Search Sale