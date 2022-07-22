St. Vincent to Perform Weeklong Colbert Residency

St. Vincent has announced a weeklong residency on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Taking place July 25th through July 28th, it will feature her performing with Colbert house band Stay Human.

To mark the occasion, St. Vincent has brought her cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Piggy” with Dave Grohl on drums to all streaming services. The song was previously released as an Amazon Music exclusive to celebrate NIN’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Record Store Day 2021 7-inch single.

Stream St. Vincent’s cover of “Piggy” below.

This fall, St. Vincent will support Roxy Music on the band’s first shows together in 11 years. She’ll also open for Red Hot Chili Peppers for a single date in Boston and appear at Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

In June, St. Vincent released a cover of the Lipps Inc. classic “Funkytown” for the soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru. Earlier this year, she joined the Three-Timers Club of Austin City Limits. Her last album was Daddy’s Home, one of the best albums released in 2021.

Following St. Vincent’s Late Show residency, James Taylor and Joe Walsh will each spend a week performing with Stay Human during the month of August.