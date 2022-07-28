Stabbing Westward Singer Battling Throat Cancer, Band Cancels Tour Dates

Stabbing Westward singer Christopher Hall revealed Wednesday (July 27th) that he is battling throat cancer. As a result, the band has canceled a series of tour dates planned for August and September.

Hall wrote the following on the industrial rock band’s Facebook page: “I’d like to apologize to everyone who made travel plans to see us in August and September. We’ve had to put those shows on hold while I deal with a serious health issue. I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer.”

He continued, “Prognosis is really good but it’s going to involve a couple of surgeries and 6-8 weeks of chemo and radiation. So unfortunately, I won’t be singing anytime soon. I’m hoping to be feeling more human by Halloween and have my voice back by Christmas. So again, sorry for the inconvenience. Chris.”

Earlier this year, Stabbing Westward released Chasing Ghosts, their first full-length album in 21 years. The band had broken up in 2002 after achieving success in the mid to late ’90s with rock hits like “What Do I Have to Do?,” “Shame,” and “Save Yourself.” In recent years, they became active again, playing shows and releasing a couple of EPs prior to the new album.

Stabbing Westward had been slated to play a few late August shows in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, as well as the Cold Waves festival in September in Brooklyn, New York.

Here’s wishing Christopher Hall the best of luck and a full recovery in his battle against throat cancer.