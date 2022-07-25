Menu
Stevie Nicks Announces Fall Tour Dates with Vanessa Carlton

A series of headlining gigs and festival appearances kicking off in September

Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks, photo courtesy of artist
July 25, 2022 | 10:02am ET

    Steve Nicks will return to the road this fall, playing a series of headlining shows and festival gigs.

    The run of dates takes place between September with appearances at festivals including Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ; Sound on Sound in Bridgeport, CT; and Ohana in Dana Point, CA. In October, Nicks will play headlining gigs in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, Charlotte, Tampa, and beyond, with Vanessa Carlton providing support. Check out the tour’s full itinerary below.

    Tickets to the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale is set for Thursday, July 28th (use code ELECTRIC).

    Stevie Nicks 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/02 – Snowmass, CO @ JAS Aspen Snowmass
    09/08 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
    09/10 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
    09/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
    09/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^
    09/22 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre ^
    09/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival
    09/30 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
    10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
    10/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^
    10/09 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^
    10/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^
    10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^
    10/19 – Charleston, SC @ CreditOne Stadium ^
    10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^
    10/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
    10/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

    ^ = w/ Vanessa Carlton

