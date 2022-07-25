Stevie Nicks Announces Fall Tour Dates with Vanessa Carlton

Steve Nicks will return to the road this fall, playing a series of headlining shows and festival gigs.

The run of dates takes place between September with appearances at festivals including Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ; Sound on Sound in Bridgeport, CT; and Ohana in Dana Point, CA. In October, Nicks will play headlining gigs in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, Charlotte, Tampa, and beyond, with Vanessa Carlton providing support. Check out the tour’s full itinerary below.

Tickets to the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale is set for Thursday, July 28th (use code ELECTRIC).

Stevie Nicks 2022 Tour Dates:

09/02 – Snowmass, CO @ JAS Aspen Snowmass

09/08 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

09/10 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

09/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

09/22 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre ^

09/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

09/30 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

10/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

10/09 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

10/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

10/19 – Charleston, SC @ CreditOne Stadium ^

10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

10/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

10/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

^ = w/ Vanessa Carlton