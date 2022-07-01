Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sufjan Stevens in 10 Songs

A crash course in the experimental indie-folk artist's repertoire

Sufjan Stevens In 10 Songs
Sufjan Stevens, photo by Evans Richardson with colorization by Melissa Fuentes
Advertisement
Advertisement
and
July 1, 2022 | 2:00pm ET

    This article originally ran in 2015; we’re dusting it off in celebration of Sufjan Stevens’ birthday on July 1st.

    Ever felt overwhelmed by an artist’s extensive back catalog? Been meaning to check out a band, but you just don’t know where to begin? In 10 Songs is here to help, offering a crash course and entry point into the daunting discographies of iconic artists of all genres. This is your first step toward fandom. Take it.

    It’s been nearly 30 years since Sufjan Stevens first appeared on the music scene as a solo artist, but it’s still difficult to think of him as a real person. The man films videos of himself playing banjo on a farm with a curled baseball cap on his head. He dances awkwardly in neon duct tape and strands of lights. He faces audiences with a set of feathered wings strapped to his back four times the size of his body.

    Advertisement

    Let’s not forget the handful of times he’s thrown Christmas shows, either, or the hundreds of inflatable elves he throws into the audience there, too. The man puts his heart into making his performance a full endeavor. Sometimes he’s cartoonish. Sometimes he’s overdramatic. No matter what, he gives it his all.

    For one, Sufjan Stevens stays inexplicably busy. The banjo-toting singer-songwriter is busy off the tour route moonlighting as a dancer, a filmmaker, a composer, a collaborator, and a music fan himself. His imagination is constantly running rampant. Instead of cowering in fear from ideas that don’t yet make sense, he throws himself at the drawing board, getting his hands dirty regardless of how much prior experience he has in a given field.

    Advertisement

    Sufjan Stevens is one of the greatest songwriters of our time. His music shines light on the power of horns, banjo, piano, and even religious themes as never heard before. He’s a giant within music. Stevens is heralded for the comfort he brings us and the solitude he indulges in when we have no one else to turn to but are in need of a good cry — from happiness or depression or anything in between.

    — Nina Corcoran

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jack Antonoff Ranking

All 247 Songs Jack Antonoff Has Produced, Ranked From Worst to Best

July 1, 2022

top 100 greatest soundtracks of all time

The 100 Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time

June 30, 2022

Dot da Genius Talk About Me Denzel Curry Kid Cudi JID Best Rap Song of the Week

Rap Song of the Week: Dot da Genius Recruits Kid Cudi, Denzel Curry, & J.I.D on "Talk About Me"

June 24, 2022

summer 2022 tour dates concerts tickets essential acts

67 Essential Tours to Catch in Summer 2022

June 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sufjan Stevens in 10 Songs

Menu Shop Search Sale