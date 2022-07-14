Surf Curse Share Origins of New Single “TVI”: Exclusive

Origins is a recurring new music series offering artists a place to talk about everything that went into their latest release. Today, LA rockers Surf Curse break down the new single “TVI” off their forthcoming album, Magic Hour.

Surf Curse frontman Nick Rattigan has been busy: In between releasing cinematic, sprawling works under his side project Current Joys, he’s been hard at work crafting the Reno-to-LA indie band’s fourth LP. The album, entitled Magic Hour and due for release on September 16th, marks a brand new era of Surf Curse — one that capitalizes on their frenetic, emotive post-punk while leaning into a more contemplative, psychedelic, and unpredictable sound.

Alongside the new single, “TVI,” the band has shared a rather dramatic (but cheeky) music video to accompany the rollicking track. To pair with the track’s full-speed ahead, shout-along chorus, the band is turned into vampires and other monsters while parading around both green screens and an eerie Los Angeles haunted house. The magical and gothic aura fits Surf Curse well, especially considering their Coachella return this year, in which they all dressed as characters from The Wizard of Oz (despite temperatures reaching the high 90s).

For the new video, Rattigan names Dinosaur Jr.’s J Masics as a huge inspiration: “We wanted to make something similar to the old Dinosaur Jr videos that were just people having fun with VHS,” he tells Consequence. Indeed, that lighthearted, nostalgic glow makes “TVI” all the more infectious, in addition to marking a new visual era for the band.

Following up on the group’s excellent 2019 LP, Heaven Surrounds You, as well as a viral TikTok moment in which their song “Freaks” became an unexpected Gen Z anthem, “TVI” is undoubtedly a bold step forward for Surf Curse. Read the band’s full breakdown of the track’s Origins and watch its accompanying music video below.

Surf Curse’s new album, Magic Hour, will be released on September 16th. Pre-orders are now live.

In addition to festival dates at the inaugural Primavera Sound LA and Mexico City’s Corona Capital, Surf Curse is also headed on tour this year; get tickets for their fall UK/EU tour here.