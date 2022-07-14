Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Surf Curse Share Origins of New Single “TVI”: Exclusive

Inspired by Dinosaur Jr., Bad Trips, Mummies, and more

Surf Curse origins tvi photo by Julien Sage
Surf Curse Origins, photo by Julien Sage
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 14, 2022 | 12:02pm ET

    Origins is a recurring new music series offering artists a place to talk about everything that went into their latest release. Today, LA rockers Surf Curse break down the new single “TVI” off their forthcoming album, Magic Hour.

    Surf Curse frontman Nick Rattigan has been busy: In between releasing cinematic, sprawling works under his side project Current Joys, he’s been hard at work crafting the Reno-to-LA indie band’s fourth LP. The album, entitled Magic Hour and due for release on September 16th, marks a brand new era of Surf Curse — one that capitalizes on their frenetic, emotive post-punk while leaning into a more contemplative, psychedelic, and unpredictable sound.

    Alongside the new single, “TVI,” the band has shared a rather dramatic (but cheeky) music video to accompany the rollicking track. To pair with the track’s full-speed ahead, shout-along chorus, the band is turned into vampires and other monsters while parading around both green screens and an eerie Los Angeles haunted house. The magical and gothic aura fits Surf Curse well, especially considering their Coachella return this year, in which they all dressed as characters from The Wizard of Oz (despite temperatures reaching the high 90s).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    For the new video, Rattigan names Dinosaur Jr.’s J Masics as a huge inspiration: “We wanted to make something similar to the old Dinosaur Jr videos that were just people having fun with VHS,” he tells Consequence. Indeed, that lighthearted, nostalgic glow makes “TVI” all the more infectious, in addition to marking a new visual era for the band.

    Following up on the group’s excellent 2019 LP, Heaven Surrounds You, as well as a viral TikTok moment in which their song “Freaks” became an unexpected Gen Z anthem, “TVI” is undoubtedly a bold step forward for Surf Curse. Read the band’s full breakdown of the track’s Origins and watch its accompanying music video below.

    Surf Curse’s new album, Magic Hour, will be released on September 16th. Pre-orders are now live.

    Advertisement

    In addition to festival dates at the inaugural Primavera Sound LA and Mexico City’s Corona Capital, Surf Curse is also headed on tour this year; get tickets for their fall UK/EU tour here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Ian Sweet Star Stuff

IAN SWEET Shares Surprise New EP STAR STUFF: Stream

July 14, 2022

maggie rogers horses stream

Maggie Rogers Mourns Lost Love on New Song "Horses": Stream

July 14, 2022

thom yorke bloom new version radiohead greenpeace ad shark awareness

Thom Yorke Shares New Version of Radiohead's "Bloom" for Greenpeace: Stream

July 14, 2022

Disturbed new song Hey You

Disturbed Return with "Hey You," First New Song in Four Years: Stream

July 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Surf Curse Share Origins of New Single "TVI": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale