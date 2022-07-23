Swedish House Mafia Cancel Multiple Tour Dates Due to Poor Ticket Sales

Swedish House Mafia’s comeback doesn’t seem to be going as well as planned. As Billboard reports, the house music trio has been forced to cancel five moreshows on their “Paradise Again Tour” due to poor ticket sales.

Swedish House Mafia’s canceled shows include a July 31st show at the Amway Center in Orlando and an August 2nd stop at Madison Square Garden in New York, as well as August 9th at TD Garden in Boston, August 11th at Verizon Arena in Washington, D.C., and August 17th at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The tour’s kickoff show in Miami on July 29th and a second date at Madison Square Garden on August 3rd are still set to occur.

The electronic group previously canceled three shows in April, and further dates could be on the chopping block, according to Billboard. Live Nation has sought to juice ticket sales by offering deep discounts. However, as of last week only 40–50% of the total number of US tickets had been sold, Billboard reports.

The “Paradise Again Tour” marks Swedish House Mafia’s first tour in a decade. Zhu and Alesso are confirmed to open most of the band’s dates, while Grimes is set to perform at the their August 25th appearance in Austin and Kaytranada will support their September 2nd stop in Las Vegas. Grab tickets tickets to the group’s remaining shows here.

Swedish House Mafia started their comeback strong this year when they headlined Coachella with The Weeknd as a replacement for Kanye West. The artists also collaborated on the song “Moth to Flame.”