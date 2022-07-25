Sylvan Esso Announce New Album No Rules Sandy, Share “Didn’t Care”: Stream

Sylvan Esso have announced their upcoming fourth album, No Rules Sandy, and released the latest single, “Didn’t Care.”

The studio set will be released August 12th via Loma Vista Recordings, nearly two years after 2020’s Free Love. In addition to “Didn’t Care,” the album contain lead single, “Your Reality,” which the electronic pop duo first unveiled in late June in the wake of minimalist one-off “Sunburn.”

In a statement, Amelia Meath promised the album “feels like who we actually are. It just feels like us. We’re not trying to fit into the mold, just happily being our freak selves.”

To kick off the era, Meath and producer Nick Sanborn surprised the crowd at the Newport Folk Festival on Sunday by playing the entire album front to back during their set. Next, they’ll offer early previews of the studio effort at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn on July 27th and Gold Diggers in LA on August 4th. They’re also currently on tour with Odesza, which you can snags tickets for here.

Meath came together earlier this summer with Brandon Boyd of Incubus and Lucius members Jess Wolfe and Holly Laesig for a virtual roundtable celebrating the 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s seminal The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars with the acclaimed album’s co-producer Ken Scott as the panel’s very special guest.

No Rules Sandy Tracklist:

01. Moving

02. Look at Me

03. (Bad Fills)

04. Echo Party

05. How Did You Know

06. (Betty’s, May 4, 2022)

07. Didn’t Care

08. (Vegas // Dad)

09. Your Reality

10. (#1vm)

11. Cloud Walker

12. Sunburn

13. (?)

14. Alarm

15. (No Rules Sandy)

16. Coming Back to You

Sylvan Esso 2022 Tour Dates:

07/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works ^

07/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

07/30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

07/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

08/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers ^

08/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

08/19 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

08/20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre *

08/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/26 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

08/27 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

08/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann *

09/01 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau *

09/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

09/04 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *

09/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *

09/98 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion *

09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion *

09/14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

09/16 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

09/17 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

09/22 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre *

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre *

09/26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

09/27 – Boise, ID @ Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater *

09/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park *

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

10/27-30 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween

^ = DJ Set w/ GRRL x Made of Oak

* = w/ ODESZA