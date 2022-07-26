Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Taipei Houston (Sons of Metallica’s Lars Ulrich) Share Debut Single “As the Sun Sets”: Stream

The duo will play a number of festivals and will support the Melvins on a handful of dates

taipei houston as the sun sets stream
Taipei Houston, photo by Brit O’Brien
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 26, 2022 | 10:45am ET

    Taipei Houston, a duo featuring the sons of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, have shared their debut single “As the Sun Sets” and its accompanying music video.

    The track is a compelling slab of heavy garage rock that recalls notable duos such as Death From Above 1979, Royal Blood, and The White Stripes. Taipei Houston are a bit grungier, however, driving ahead and embracing the rough distortion and gnarled fuzz.

    The group is comprised of brothers Myles (drums, guitar) and Layne Ulrich (lead vocals, bass), who play drums and bass respectively in the live format. The band was born when both brothers returned to their childhood home during the pandemic. We had previously heard a clip of a new song last September prior to the band’s San Francisco performance as part of Metallica’s 40th anniversary festivities.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As far as performing live, the Ulrich brothers are wasting no time. Their 2022 itinerary is stacked with notable festival appearances at Lollapalooza, the Reading & Leeds Festival, Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and Austin City Limits.

    Metallica Sons play joint gig
     Editor's Pick
    In Photos: Bands Featuring Sons of Metallica’s Hetflied, Ulrich, and Trujillo Team Up for San Francisco Gig

    Amidst those fest performances, Taipei Houston will also be supporting the Melvins on a handful of dates starting September 5th in San Francisco and running through September 10th in Fresno, California. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Below you can watch the Victor Grossling-directed video for “As the Sun Sets” and see the full list of live dates.

    Advertisement

    Taipei Houston’s 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Aftershow
    07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/24 – London, UK @ Camden Assembly
    08/27-28 – Reading & Leeds Festival
    09/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
    09/06 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz *
    09/07 – Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing Company *
    09/08 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre *
    09/09 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall *
    09/10 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers *
    09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
    10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2022
    10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

    * = supporting the Melvins

    “As the Sun Sets” Single Artwork:
    taipei houston single

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

black panther wakanda forever prologue ep

Marvel Shares Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue EP: Stream

July 25, 2022

turnover myself in the way stream

Turnover Announce New Album Myself in the Way, Share Title Track Featuring Turnstile's Brendan Yates: Stream

July 25, 2022

Djo Joe Keery Gloom Decide album single Stranger Things Steve 2022

Djo (Stranger Things' Joe Keery) Shares New Single "Gloom": Stream

July 25, 2022

sylvan esso new album no rules sandy didn't care single stream

Sylvan Esso Announce New Album No Rules Sandy, Share "Didn't Care": Stream

July 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taipei Houston (Sons of Metallica's Lars Ulrich) Share Debut Single "As the Sun Sets": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale