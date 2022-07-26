Taipei Houston (Sons of Metallica’s Lars Ulrich) Share Debut Single “As the Sun Sets”: Stream

Taipei Houston, a duo featuring the sons of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, have shared their debut single “As the Sun Sets” and its accompanying music video.

The track is a compelling slab of heavy garage rock that recalls notable duos such as Death From Above 1979, Royal Blood, and The White Stripes. Taipei Houston are a bit grungier, however, driving ahead and embracing the rough distortion and gnarled fuzz.

The group is comprised of brothers Myles (drums, guitar) and Layne Ulrich (lead vocals, bass), who play drums and bass respectively in the live format. The band was born when both brothers returned to their childhood home during the pandemic. We had previously heard a clip of a new song last September prior to the band’s San Francisco performance as part of Metallica’s 40th anniversary festivities.

As far as performing live, the Ulrich brothers are wasting no time. Their 2022 itinerary is stacked with notable festival appearances at Lollapalooza, the Reading & Leeds Festival, Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and Austin City Limits.

Amidst those fest performances, Taipei Houston will also be supporting the Melvins on a handful of dates starting September 5th in San Francisco and running through September 10th in Fresno, California. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Below you can watch the Victor Grossling-directed video for “As the Sun Sets” and see the full list of live dates.

Taipei Houston’s 2022 Tour Dates:

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Aftershow

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/24 – London, UK @ Camden Assembly

08/27-28 – Reading & Leeds Festival

09/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

09/06 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz *

09/07 – Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing Company *

09/08 – Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre *

09/09 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall *

09/10 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers *

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2022

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

* = supporting the Melvins

“As the Sun Sets” Single Artwork:

