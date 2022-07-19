Going There with Taylor Bennett: The Chicago Rapper’s Uplifting Individuality

Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Musician, rapper, entrepreneur, and all around positive guy Taylor Bennett brings his “be yourself” mentality to the Going There with Dr. Mike podcast.

The Chicago native discusses how “uplifting individuality” is his guiding philosophy in his mental health and well-being journey. Bennett explains that in order to discover our best self, we must be able to focus on how we as individuals can constantly grow and develop. That allows us to figure out what we want in the world and how to attain optimal mental, physical, and social health.

In an ideal world, we would have the freedom to always be growing and developing into our healthiest, happiest, most authentic selves. Unfortunately, we often face many barriers to embracing our uplifting individuality that often leave us feeling unable to move forward. Bennett describes how sometimes even things that are meant to help us grow can wind up being limiting. Money and the Internet, for example, can sometimes give us access to new means of growth, but sometimes can actually stifle our progress on our mental health journey.

The Be Yourself entrepreneur talks about how he copes with the challenges of pursuing a state of uplifting individuality. That includes exploring his feelings through his music and having his own independent label so he can pursue his authentic creative vision, eating healthy and exercising, and learning when he should stay focused and when to disconnect in order to understand how to cope with a difficult emotional situation. The key is to realize that the trial and error that we often have to go through is not a sign that we are failing, but rather a sign that we are learning and growing.

Listen to Taylor Bennett explain how he strives to keep “be yourself” at the forefront of all he does above. Then, make sure to like, review and subscribe to Going There with Dr. Mike wherever you get your podcasts.

Presented by Sound Mind Live and Consequence, Going There is an interview series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet. The series tackles the tough questions and conversations so that we can put an end to the stigma of mental illness and get the care we need.

