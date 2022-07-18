Menu
Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) Is Eligible for Grammy Nomination

Red (Taylor's Version) is considered "a new recording"

photo by Beth Garrabrant
July 17, 2022 | 9:50pm ET

    Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) broke streaming records and gifted us with the instant classic “All Too Well (10-Minute Version),” but for all of its updates, it wasn’t clear if the re-recorded album would be eligible for a Grammy. However, Billboard confirms that it does meet the Recording Academy’s nomination requirements.

    According to the Academy’s “rules and guidelines” handbook, “Updated, revised or expanded versions of previously submitted albums will not be eligible” for Grammy Awards. However, the organization told Billboard that Red (Taylor’s Version) will be eligible for consideration “as it is a new recording.” This means that if Swift’s re-recorded LP is nominated for, say, Album of the Year (as the original was back in 2012), it would be her fifth nomination in that category, putting her just behind Barbra Streisand as the woman with the most Album of the Year nominations.

    Previously, Swift’s Fearless, Red, 1989, Folklore, and Evermore were nominated for Album of the Year, while Fearless, 1989, and Folklore took the award home. Fearless, Speak Now, and Red were also nominated for Best Country Album, which Fearless won.

    In more recent Swift news, the pop star contributed the new song “Carolina” to the film Where the Crawdads Sing, and she’ll also soon appear in David O. Russell’s film Amsterdam alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Chris Rock.

