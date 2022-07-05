Ted Nugent has criticized Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong after the latter declared that he was renouncing his US citizenship.

Armstrong made the original remarks during a recent London concert in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Green Day singer-guitarist called the US “a miserable f**king excuse for a country” and told the British audience that he was renouncing his citizenship.

To no surprise, Nugent blasted Armstrong during a lengthy monologue on his rant vacuum news-clip show “The Nightly Nuge.” In Nugent’s estimation, Billie Joe Armstrong is a “great, talented artist” but would have had to have done a lot of drugs to “be that disconnected from good over evil.”

“[Green Day] are just an incredible band — just unbelievable musicians,” Nugent said [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]. “They started out as just a punk [group] and a garage band, but, boy, they can really play. But when you just go berserk to kill babies and to ban guns and to open the borders and support a government that imports fentanyl chemical warfare against American citizens …”

He continued, “… And even [pop star] P!nk [who also spoke out against the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade] — again, just a great, great talented artist … their work ethic should be applauded. But how they end up… And I’m not accusing anybody of abusing substances, but you have to have abused a lot of substances to be that stupid and to be that disconnected from good over evil instead of supporting evil over good.”

Nugent has certainly alienated his fair share of fans over the years with extreme political opinions, so he speaks from experience when he then tells his viewers to “enjoy the killer music” even if you don’t agree with the politics.

“I’ve witnessed some artists out there, like Billie Armstrong of Green Day — he’s incredibly talented, but he’s just lost his soul,” Nugent said.

The Nuge actually goes on to say that he believes abortion should be legal — “it should be safe and it should be rare” — but the legality should be up to the states to decide.

Watch the clip of Ted Nugent discussing Billie Joe Armstrong’s citizenship renouncement below.