The Afghan Whigs Share New Single “A Line of Shots”: Stream

How Do You Burn? arrives on September 9th

The Afghan Whigs, photo by John Curley
July 20, 2022 | 11:50am ET

    The Afghan Whigs have released their new single “A Line of Shots,” the latest offering from the alt-rock band’s upcoming album How Do You Burn?

    The song stands as a reminder to embrace the competing fear and freedom that comes with facing a critical moment. Its adrenaline-boosting build and invigorating production echo the simmering anticipation of lyrics like, “Don’t wait too long/ The feeling’s gonna come in a wave.” Eventually, “A Line of Shots” explodes into a storm of sirens, shoegaze distortion, overlayed vocals, and the rapturous refrain of “Everybody get out of line.” Stream “A Line of Shots” below.

    The Afghan Whigs are hitting the road imminently following an early summer run and supporting slot for Jack White in June. The band’s solo European leg kicks off on Saturday, July 23rd, and they’ll hit the US for a headlining tour in September. After that, the band will decamp to Europe and the UK again in October. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    How Do You Burn? arrives on September 9th via Royal Cream/BMG. Along with “A Line of Shots,” The Afghan Whigs have previewed their first album in five years with the singles “The Getaway” and “I’ll Make You See God.” Their last effort, In Spades, came in 2017. Pre-orders are ongoing.

