The What Podcast wraps up their three-part interview series from Bonnaroo 2022 with The Backseat Lovers.

The Utah indie outfit joined Barry and Lord Taco immediately following their This Tent set on Saturday. Though their set had been delayed because of technical difficulties, The Backseat Lovers hit the stage with a fury and easily won the crowd over.

The quartet talk about what it’s like when things don’t go as planned, playing festivals, and even tease new music. Listen to the whole episode above, or watch the interview straight from The Farm below.

If you missed it, don’t forget to check out The What Podcast‘s full recap of Bonnaroo 2022, as well as interviews with CHVRCHES and Briston Maroney. You can also see what you might have missed at Bonnaroo by catching The Backseat Lovers on their summer tour by grabbing tickets here.