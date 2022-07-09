Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The What Podcast: The Backseat Lovers on Growing into a Festival Band, Technically Difficulties and All

The group also teases new music coming later this year

backseat lovers bonnaroo 2022 the what podcast interview
The What Podcast at Bonnaroo 2022: The Backseat Lovers, photo by David Bruce
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
July 9, 2022 | 10:05am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

    The What Podcast wraps up their three-part interview series from Bonnaroo 2022 with The Backseat Lovers.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Utah indie outfit joined Barry and Lord Taco immediately following their This Tent set on Saturday. Though their set had been delayed because of technical difficulties, The Backseat Lovers hit the stage with a fury and easily won the crowd over.

    The quartet talk about what it’s like when things don’t go as planned, playing festivals, and even tease new music. Listen to the whole episode above, or watch the interview straight from The Farm below.

    If you missed it, don’t forget to check out The What Podcast‘s full recap of Bonnaroo 2022, as well as interviews with CHVRCHES and Briston Maroney. You can also see what you might have missed at Bonnaroo by catching The Backseat Lovers on their summer tour by grabbing tickets here.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the what podcast chvrches bonnaroo interview photo by David Bruce

The What Podcast: CHVRCHES on Playing Bonnaroo for the Third Time

July 8, 2022

briston maroney bonnaroo 2022 the what podcast interview

The What Podcast: Briston Maroney Talks Having His Dad at Bonnaroo '22 and Wristband Tan Lines

July 7, 2022

bonnaroo 2022 recap bonnaroo music festival the chicks

The What Podcast Recaps Bonnaroo 2022

June 29, 2022

the roo crew the what podcast live bonnaroo week

The 'Roo Crew: The What Podcast Live Episode

June 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The What Podcast: The Backseat Lovers on Growing into a Festival Band, Technically Difficulties and All

Menu Shop Search Sale