The Bear Renewed for Season 2

The Jeremy Allen White-starring drama has earned universal acclaim

the bear renewed season 2 hulu drama jeremy allen white tv news streaming
The Bear (FX)
July 14, 2022 | 11:05am ET

    We hope you’re hungry, because FX has just greenlit a second season of their hit new series The Bear. The Jeremy Allen White-starring drama has been renewed less than a month after all eight episodes of Season 1 premiered on June 23rd.

    The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), a young chef who — after a stint in a prestigious New York City restaurant — returns home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop following his older brother’s sudden death. Carmy must process his grief as he attempts to revive the feeble Italian beef joint; thankfully, he has the help of Sydney (Ayo Edibiri), an overqualified new hire among the kitchen’s ragtag crew of delinquent employees.

    The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier wrote in a statement. “We can’t wait to get to work on Season 2.”

    “We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched,” co-showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo added. “And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023.”

    The Bear also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Matty Matheson. In his Season 1 review for Consequence, Clint Worthington writes: “Despite its eight-episode first season falling frustratingly into the tropes of the volatile, violent kitchen and the Genius Chef tasked with keeping it all together, The Bear manages to elevate its product with some strong performances and a deep well of relatable anguish in its characters.” Stay tuned here for more details about Season 2 of The Bear as we hear about them.

    The Bear marks White’s first TV role since Showtime’s long-running drama Shameless concluded last year. You can catch all episodes of it now on Hulu.

