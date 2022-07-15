The Boys Spinoff Series Gen V Is “Part College Show, Part Hunger Games”

The Boys has pulled back the curtain on its upcoming college spinoff, revealing that the show is called Gen V while also introducing its cast.

“It’s gonna be a rollercoaster,” star Lizze Broadway said in a promo video posted to the show’s social media accounts. “It’s gonna be filled with blood, guts, and everything else.” Jazz Sinclair added, “There’s love, and beautiful relationships, and tons of action and superheroes.” Maddie Phillips chimed in that there will be “lots of hormones, and drama, and mystery.”

Watch the full clip below.

The cast is rounded out by Chance Perdomo, Shelley Conn, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Michele Fazekas and Tara Butter will serve as showrunners while also executive producing with Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, and Pavun Shetty.

“Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities,” reads the official description. “It’s part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

There’s currently no release date for Gen V, which was officially greenlit in 2020, but it is currently in production. In March, the animated spinoff The Boys Presents: Diabolical debuted ahead of the recently concluded Season 3 of its parent show.