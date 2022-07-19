The Chainsmokers Going to Edge of Space, Unfortunately Expected to Return

Sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum of outer space, which makes it the perfect place to host a concert by The Chainsmokers. The aggressively inoffensive pop duo is set to become the first band to perform at the edge of the stratosphere, though as the Associated Press reports, they are unfortunately expected to return safely to Earth.

This concert, which any nearby aliens may interpret as an act of war, is made possible by the space tourism company World View. Sometime in 2024, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers are expected to load into a pressurized capsule that will itself be tethered to a stratospheric balloon. After a brief journey straight up, they will perform a concert about 20 miles above the Earth, though in an apt metaphor for The Chainsmokers proximity to good music, they will stop about 1/3 of the way to real space.

“We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” said The Chainsmokers in a statement. “We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”

Meanwhile Ryan Hartman, CEO of World View, is thrilled at how a partnership with The Chainsmokers will really elevate the space tourism company’s profile among 12-year-olds getting a ride to school. “To be able to reach the audience of The Chainsmokers through Alex and Drew’s work contributes to our mission as well,” he said. “It’s something that I’m personally inspired by and excited about.”

World View joins an increasingly-crowded space tourism market led by Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and SpaceX. In 2021, Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin helped William Shatner to boldly go where no 90-year-old had gone before.