The Cult Announce New Album Under the Midnight Sun, Share “Give Me Mercy”: Stream

The Cult have returned today with the announcement of their first album in six years. Under the Midnight Sun, the English rock band’s 11th studio LP, is due out October 7th via Black Hill, and as a preview, they’ve shared the lead single “Give Me Mercy” today.

Produced by Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood), Under the Midnight Sun was inspired in part by co-founding member’s Ian Astbury experience in at Provinssirock festival in Finland, witnessing that surreal stretch in summer north of the Arctic Circle when the sun doesn’t set: “It’s three in the morning, the sun’s up, and there’s all these beautiful people in this halcyon moment,” he writes in a press release. “People are laying on the grass, making out, drinking, smoking. There were rows of flowers at the front of the stage from the performances earlier that evening. It was an incredible moment.”

That oddly stunning experience manifests itself in Under the Midnight Sun, which pulls inspiration from Brian Jones, Brion Gysin, William Burroughs, Buddhism, the Beats, and the Age of Aquarius. As the band tell it, the record’s overarching message is about finding beauty in shared experiences — which oftentimes is music.

“Give Me Mercy” feels classically Cult, as the band envelop their gothic rock influences with a modern sheen. The music video, directed by Juan Azulay, uses juxtaposing imagery to emphasize the song’s themes of finding new meanings within society’s antiquated dualities. Listen to “Give Me Mercy,” and see the artwork and tracklist for Under the Midnight Sun, below.

The Cult’s last album was 2016’s Hidden City. They’ll be headed on a brief North American tour throughout this month, which you can get tickets for over at Ticketmaster. Back in 2019, Astbury chatted with Consequence’s Kyle Meredith about their 1989 album Sonic Temple, meeting Sonic Youth and Debbie Harry, and more.