The Cure Announce Wish 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition with 24 Unreleased Tracks

The Cure will mark the 30th anniversary of their album Wish by releasing an expanded deluxe reissue on October 7th.

Remastered by The Cure’s Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, the 3xCD/2xLP set spans 45 tracks, including the original 1992 album plus 21 previously unreleased demos. Also included are the four tracks from The Cure’s 1993 mail-order only cassette Lost Wishes, which have never appeared on CD or digitally, as well as a previously unreleased song called “A Wendy Band” from the 1992 Manor Studio sessions, an alternate mix of live favorite “From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea,” and a previous unheard live version of “End” from 1992. Below, you can hear “Uyea Sound,” as it appeared on Lost Wishes.

Pre-orders for the Wish deluxe set are now ongoing. You can find the full tracklist below.

Also in October, The Cure will embark on an extensive 44-date, 22-country UK/European tour. Smith previously said that he hoped to release the band’s long-in-the-works new album, Songs of a Lost World, before kicking off the tour.

Wish Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

CD1 – Original Album Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

01. Open (6:51)

02. High (3:37)

03. Apart (6:38)

04. From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

05. Wendy Time (5:13)

06. Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

07. Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

08. Trust (5:32)

09. A Letter To Elise (5:14)

10. Cut (5:55)

11. To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

12. End (6:45)

CD2 – Demos

01. The Big Hand [1990 Demo] (4:38) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 7”]

02. Cut [1990 Demo] aka “Away” (3:31) [final version appears on WISH]

03. A Letter To Elise [1990 Demo] aka “Cut” (5:01) [final version appears on WISH]

04. Wendy Time [1990 Demo] (5:13) [final version appears on WISH]

05. This Twilight Garden [Instrumental Demo] (3:25) [final version on B-side to High 7″]

06. Scared As You [Instrumental Demo] (2:33) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 12″]

07. To Wish Impossible Things [Instrumental Demo] (3:33) [final version appears on WISH]

08. Apart [Instrumental Demo] (3:38) [final version appears on WISH]

09. T7 [Instrumental Demo] (2:40) *

10. Now Is The Time [Instrumental demo] (2:20) *

11. Miss van Gogh [Instrumental demo] (2:48) *

12. T6 [Instrumental Demo] (3:14) *

13. Play [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to High 12″]

14. A Foolish Arrangement [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 12″]

15. Halo [Instrumental Demo] (3:06) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 7″]

16. Trust [Instrumental Demo] (4:02) [final version appears on WISH]

17. Abetabw [Instrumental Demo] (2:26) *

18. T8 [Instrumental Demo] (2:17) *

19. Heart Attack [Instrumental Demo] (2:41) *

20. Swing Change [Instrumental Demo] (2:10) *

21. Frogfish [Instrumental Demo] (2:35) *

CD3 – ‘Lost Wishes’ / Studio Out-Takes / 12” Remixes / Live / Rare / Previously Unreleased

01. Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix] (5:28 [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

02. Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix] (5:22) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

03. Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix] (3:47) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

04. The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix] (4:12) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

05. A Wendy Band [Instrumental] (3:47) *

06. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea [Partscheckruf Mix] (7:36) **

07. Open [Fix Mix] (6:51) [B-side to High 12″]

08. High [Higher Mix] (7:15) [High 12″]

09. Doing The Unstuck [Extended 12” Mix] (5:54)

10. Friday I’m In Love [Strangelove Mix] (5:29 [Friday I’m In Love 12″]

11. A Letter To Elise [Blue Mix] (6:36) [A Letter To Elise 12″]

12. End [Paris Live 92] (8:38) **

* = Unreleased track

** = Unreleased version