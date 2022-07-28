Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Cure Announce Wish 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition with 24 Unreleased Tracks

Due out on October 7th

The Cure
The Cure, photo by Paul Cox
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 28, 2022 | 9:44am ET

    The Cure will mark the 30th anniversary of their album Wish by releasing an expanded deluxe reissue on October 7th.

    Remastered by The Cure’s Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, the 3xCD/2xLP set spans 45 tracks, including the original 1992 album plus 21 previously unreleased demos. Also included are the four tracks from The Cure’s 1993 mail-order only cassette Lost Wishes, which have never appeared on CD or digitally, as well as a previously unreleased song called “A Wendy Band” from the 1992 Manor Studio sessions, an alternate mix of live favorite “From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea,” and a previous unheard live version of “End” from 1992. Below, you can hear “Uyea Sound,” as it appeared on Lost Wishes.

    Pre-orders for the Wish deluxe set are now ongoing. You can find the full tracklist below.

    Related Video

    Also in October, The Cure will embark on an extensive 44-date, 22-country UK/European tour. Smith previously said that he hoped to release the band’s long-in-the-works new album, Songs of a Lost World, before kicking off the tour.

    Advertisement

    Wish Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

    CD1 – Original Album Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

    01. Open (6:51)
    02. High (3:37)
    03. Apart (6:38)
    04. From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)
    05. Wendy Time (5:13)
    06. Doing The Unstuck (4:24)
    07. Friday I’m In Love (3:38)
    08. Trust (5:32)
    09. A Letter To Elise (5:14)
    10. Cut (5:55)
    11. To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)
    12. End (6:45)

    CD2 – Demos

    01. The Big Hand [1990 Demo] (4:38) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 7”]
    02. Cut [1990 Demo] aka “Away” (3:31) [final version appears on WISH]
    03. A Letter To Elise [1990 Demo] aka “Cut” (5:01) [final version appears on WISH]
    04. Wendy Time [1990 Demo] (5:13) [final version appears on WISH]
    05. This Twilight Garden [Instrumental Demo] (3:25) [final version on B-side to High 7″]
    06. Scared As You [Instrumental Demo] (2:33) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 12″]
    07. To Wish Impossible Things [Instrumental Demo] (3:33) [final version appears on WISH]
    08. Apart [Instrumental Demo] (3:38) [final version appears on WISH]
    09. T7 [Instrumental Demo] (2:40) *
    10. Now Is The Time [Instrumental demo] (2:20) *
    11. Miss van Gogh [Instrumental demo] (2:48) *
    12. T6 [Instrumental Demo] (3:14) *
    13. Play [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to High 12″]
    14. A Foolish Arrangement [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 12″]
    15. Halo [Instrumental Demo] (3:06) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 7″]
    16. Trust [Instrumental Demo] (4:02) [final version appears on WISH]
    17. Abetabw [Instrumental Demo] (2:26) *
    18. T8 [Instrumental Demo] (2:17) *
    19. Heart Attack [Instrumental Demo] (2:41) *
    20. Swing Change [Instrumental Demo] (2:10) *
    21. Frogfish [Instrumental Demo] (2:35) *

    CD3 – ‘Lost Wishes’ / Studio Out-Takes / 12” Remixes / Live / Rare / Previously Unreleased

    Advertisement

    01. Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix] (5:28 [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]
    02. Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix] (5:22) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]
    03. Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix] (3:47) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]
    04. The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix] (4:12) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]
    05. A Wendy Band [Instrumental] (3:47) *
    06. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea [Partscheckruf Mix] (7:36) **
    07. Open [Fix Mix] (6:51) [B-side to High 12″]
    08. High [Higher Mix] (7:15) [High 12″]
    09. Doing The Unstuck [Extended 12” Mix] (5:54)
    10. Friday I’m In Love [Strangelove Mix] (5:29 [Friday I’m In Love 12″]
    11. A Letter To Elise [Blue Mix] (6:36) [A Letter To Elise 12″]
    12. End [Paris Live 92] (8:38) **

    * = Unreleased track
    ** = Unreleased version

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

lamb of god omens stream

Lamb of God Unleash Thunderous New Song "Omens": Stream

July 28, 2022

brian eno foreverandevernomore new album there were bells new song

Brian Eno Announces New Album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, Shares "There Were Bells": Stream

July 28, 2022

Mudvayne Chad Gray falls off stage

Mudvayne Singer Chad Gray Falls Off Stage as He Sings "Not Falling": Watch

July 28, 2022

garbage interview

Garbage on 30 Years of Garbage, Touring with Tears For Fears and Alanis Morissette

July 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Cure Announce Wish 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition with 24 Unreleased Tracks

Menu Shop Search Sale