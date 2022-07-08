The Eagles Extend 2022 “Hotel California Tour” with Canada Dates

The Eagles have once again extended their “Hotel California Tour” with a new leg of Canada dates taking place in September 2022.

Kicking off on September 9th in Toronto, the trek will feature subsequent stops in Ottawa, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, and Edmonton before wrapping in Vancouver on September 22nd. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale on Thursday, July 14th at the same time (use code ELECTRIC).

As the name suggests, the tour features The Eagles performing 1976’s Hotel California in its entirety with an accompanying orchestra and choir. After that, they’ll play a second set of greatest hits. The current lineup features Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit with the assistance of Vince Gill.

In late June, a brawl broke out in the Diamond VIP section of The Eagles concert at London’s Hyde Park during a performance of “Take It Easy.”

The Eagles 2022 Tour Dates:

09/09 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/13 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/16 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

09/18 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

09/20 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena