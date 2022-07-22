Menu
The Fixx’s Cy Curnin on Every Five Seconds, the Band’s First Album in a Decade

The frontman also talks the loss of political moderates and the 40th anniversary of Shuttered Room

the fixx Kyle Meredith
The Fixx, photo courtesy of artist
July 22, 2022 | 11:10am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Cy Curnin of The Fixx joins Kyle Meredith to take us through Every Five Seconds, the band’s first album in a decade.

    The frontman talks about bridging their classic sound with contemporary experiments, the evergreen social and political topics that seem to persist through their lyrics, and the magnified look at our current societal hurdles.

    Curnin also revisits Shuttered Room for its 40th anniversary and talks about what that record still stands for today.

    Listen to Cy Curnin talk about The Fixx’s Every Five Seconds and more above, or watch the interview via the YouTube player below. Make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… as well, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

